82-Year-Old Shop Owner Wins $25,000, Donates All to Community

Marilyn Burns, owner of Marilyns gift shop in Lakeside, Ohio, won Fox Business's Made in America contest and donated the entire $25,000 prize to local youth organizations and cOmmunity projects.

Marilyn Burns, the proud owner of Marilyn's in Lakeside,Ohio,a gift shop offering souvenirs,candies, clothing, toys, and more,won Fox Business's Made in America small business contest, earning a $25,000 prize.

Lakeside is a peaceful community on Lake Erie where golf carts hum quietly down Walnut Avenue because speed is limited to 15 miles per hour. Children carry their money to the candy store alone and on Sunday mornings, families gather by the docks while church music drifts across the water. burns has lived in Lakeside since 1999, becoming woven into the town's rhythm as a business owner, former teacher, grandmother, and mentor.

Before moving,she taught school in Sylvania, Ohio, for 30 years while operating several retail stores in Toledo. After her divorce, she started over in a 440-square-foot store, building it back up from scratch. Today, Marilyn's serves as a community gathering place where Burns focuses on creating an experience for local families and youthful children. Young customers often visit alone,and she takes pride in helping them choose candy from a colorful wall that stretches six feet high and nine feet wide.

As a young child, Burns began making potholders and selling them door to door, buying 25 cents worth of potholder loops and selling five potholders for 25 cents each. That early lesson in entrepreneurship stayed with her. Now at 82,she continues to work long hours, doing 60 to 80 hours weekly in the summer.

She says she enjoys what she does and believes if she can't have fun, she is not doing it. her attitude extends to her squad of seven employees, many of whom have worked with her for years and are generous with the community. when she learned about the Fox Business contest from employee Brett Johnson, who submitted an application, she was surprised to be in the top ten. Upon winning,she created a decision that was no surprise to those who know her: she donated every penny.

'I am not keeping any of it,' she noted. 'I've enough to dwell on. I would rather bless others with it.

' Burns plans to distribute the money to youth organizations and community projects throughout Lakeside, including three huge summer camps,middle-grade ministries for junior high kids, and an organization called God Squad for toddlers. she also aims to fix several local pet peeves around town. When Fox Business announced her as a winner,hundreds of people gathered in downtown Lakeside to celebrate. Despite the recognition, Burns remains focused on helping others.

She emphasizes that success is rooted in tough work, community involvement and sharing blessings as blessings cOme back to you eventually. Her tale is a testament to the spirit of small business and community generosity. The contest win has brought attention to her store,but Burns insists the real victory is the ability to give back. She hopes her example inspires other tiny business owners to prioritize community over profit





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