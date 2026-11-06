81-year-old Delaware man tied up, tortured with hot syrup after being lured to home: Sheriff

Two people are facing charges after authorities say an 81-year-old Delaware man was lured to a home in Maryland, where he was tortured, assaulted and robbed.

Two people are facing charges after authorities say an 81-year-old Delaware man was lured to a home in Elkton, Maryland, where he was tortured, assaulted and robbed.

The investigation began around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, when deputies found the victim naked and suffering from apparent injuries in the front yard of a home. According to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, the victim traveled to the residence to meet a woman identified as 31-year-old Taylor Falcone. After entering the home, investigators say the victim was confronted by 28-year-old Michael Maniscalco. Authorities allege Maniscalco became aggressive, tied the victim to a chair and prevented him from leaving.

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Investigators say he repeatedly assaulted the man, punched him with a closed fist and held a knife to his throat. At one point, the victim was allegedly forced to remove his clothing while hot syrup was poured on his body, causing multiple burns. Investigators said the abuse was intended to force the victim to reveal the combination to a safe located at his Delaware home.

According to authorities, Maniscalco used a marker to write the safe combination on the victim's forehead and also marked the victim's chest while threatening further violence. Investigators allege Maniscalco stole approximately $80, a gold chain, a gold Seiko watch, a gold bracelet and keys to several vehicles, including a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2026 GMC Sierra and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade.

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El Cerrito High's football program, coach suspended after hazing allegations involving 22 teammatesFollowing a brief standoff, deputies took Maniscalco into custody. A search of the residence led to the recovery of the stolen items, investigators said. Authorities allege Falcone and Maniscalco conspired to lure the victim to the home, detain him and gain access to his residence and safe. Falcone is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and other offenses.

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