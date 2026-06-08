80-year-old man missing from Millersport in Fairfield County

Roger Brewer of Millersport in Fairfield County is considered missing and endangered after driving away from his residence.Brewer has Alzheimer's disease and la

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall! Roger Brewer of Millersport in Fairfield County is considered missing and endangered after driving away from his residence.

Brewer has Alzheimer's disease and law enforcement are concerned for his safety. He drove away from his residence at 11 a.m. Monday. The 80-year-old, 5'11 white man was last seen wearing a Corvette ball cap, glasses, white shirt, and blue jeans. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

If you see the adult or the vehicle, the police request you call or dial 911. You can also contact the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office at 652-7911. Woman charged after Kroger shooting; victim hospitalized in stable conditionAt least 12 people shot at Ohio street festival, suspects remain at large: policeMultiple people hospitalized after South Columbus shooting Saturday night Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on the city’s south side that left multiple people injured. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East





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