8 Years Later, Crunchyroll's Major Shonen jump Series Unveils First Look At Finale

Based on the award-winning Shonen manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, Dr. Stone’s anime adaptation is all set for its finale in a few weeks. The anime returns with part 3 of its final season in April, as part of the Spring 2026 lineup.

’s anime adaptation is all set for its finale in a few weeks. The anime returns with part 3 of its final season in April, as part of the Spring 2026 lineup.

The manga already reached its conclusion in 2023, after which TOHO confirmed that the final season, titled Science Future, would be divided into three cours. Now that the final cour is finally streaming, all that’s left now is for the story to wrap up after all the mysteries are solved. The anime returned a simultaneous release of both the subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll, the major streaming platform for anime fans across the globe.

New episodes drop on Crunchyroll every Thursday at 7:00 A.M. PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. It’s available for fans in various regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Following the broadcast of the latest episode on May 22nd,released a commemorative video dedicated to Chrome, who has been a crucial part of the story since his introduction.

Knowing that Senku and the others don’t plan on returning from the Moon, Chrome has been working tirelessly to ensure such a future wouldn’t come to pass. His efforts finally paid off in the latest episode, with everyone on board with his plan. The final season of the anime follows Senku and the Kingdom of Science as they embark on a voyage to North America aboard the Perseus.

Their goal is to gather all the resources necessary for constructing a rocket to reach the Moon and confront the mysterious “Why-Man,” so they wouldn’t get petrified again. The story has come a long way since they decided to head towards the Moon. As the finale approaches, the Kingdom of Science readies itself to restore civilization that has been destroyed and ensure that another global petrification wouldn’t happen again.

Dr. Xeno has joined their side, and his expertise in rocket-building is an unparalleled asset to the team. They also need one more person as the final piece, a talented mathematician who will contribute to building a spaceship. Luckily, Ryusui knows just the right person for the job, and it’s his own brother, Sai.

The latest episode of the anime ends after the Kingdom of Science votes against building a one-way rocket since no one wants Senku and the others to get stuck on the Moon for an indefinite period of time. While the initial plan was for them to petrify themselves on the Moon and await a rescue, which might take decades or centuries, Chrome persuaded them to build a rocket that ensures their return.

His stubborn refusal to let his friends sacrifice themselves is a crucial step right before the story ends its final stretch. What do you think? Leave a comment below





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