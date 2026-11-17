The third-grade student from City Heights was transferred to a Texas facility after his ICE detention.

Trinity AudioAn 8-year-old Haitian boy in San Diego who was taken into federal custody and transferred to a Texas facility following an immigration appointment“My heart breaks thinking about what he endured.

Fortunately, he’s now reunited with his family, his classmates, and his community,” San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas said Monday in a statement.

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“Thank you to everyone who demanded freedom and justice for this child, including the Haitian Bridge Alliance. ” On Nov. 4, the child, who had lost his Temporary Protected Status, attended a routine check-in appointment with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the San Diego federal building with his uncle, with whom he has lived since his father was deported more than a year ago.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that the man who identified as the boy’s uncle could not establish legal guardianship in accordance with the requirements of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, and it was determined that the boy was an unaccompanied minor. The spokesperson said that “out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the child’s safety, ICE determined it was best to remove the child from the household and place him in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

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” An 8-year-old Haitian boy who was detained by ICE is reunited with his family. Rep. Juan Vargas, rear, right, joined the reunion. On Monday, Vargas said that his office had learned the child was located in a facility in Texas.

A spokesperson from the congress member’s office said the boy had been released to his uncle.

“I’m so grateful that he’s home, but this should have never happened in the first place. I have serious questions about how this was handled, and I will be pushing the Administration for answers,” he said. Guerline Jozef, the executive director of the nonprofit organization Haitian Bridge Alliance, witnessed the boy’s reunion with his uncle.

“It was extremely emotional,” she said. “They held each other, they embraced, and he touched his face … you could feel the relief from the uncle, but also the trauma from the child. ”“Right now, they are home, they are safe, but this is not the end of the fight,” she added.from federal agencies after the third-grader at Fay Elementary School in City Heights was taken into federal custody. U.S. Reps.

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Vargas, Sara Jacobs, Scott Peters and Mike Levin, as well as Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, all Democrats,