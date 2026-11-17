The 8-year-old Haitian boy who ICE detained in San Diego nearly two weeks ago has been reunited with his family, advocates with Haitian Bridge Alliance said on Monday.

The 8-year-old Haitian boy detained by ICE during a check-in here in San Diego is now back home with his family, nearly two weeks after he was taken into federal custody.

NBC 7’s Shelby Bremer has been covering this story from the beginning and has more on his release. The 8-year-old Haitian boy who ICE detained in San Diego nearly two weeks ago has been reunited with his family, advocates with Haitian Bridge Alliance said on Monday.on Nov. 4. Video recorded by volunteer observer Karen Pohl at the federal building shows three armed federal agents walking the boy away from ICE’s field office and into an elevator.

Also read 8-year-old Haitian boy released from ICE custody, organization says

ICE took an 8-year-old Haitian boy into custody after calling him in for a check-in. SDUSD leaders are outraged. NBC 7's Shelby Bremer has more. That video spread, sparking outrage and protest, and reaching national coverage.

Last Thursday, protesters, many of them carrying signs, called for the released of the boy outside the Edward J. Schwartz federal building in downtown San Diego, where ICE holds its offices. Now, new signs saying"welcome home" decorate the office of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, which worked to bring him back to his family. The organization, the boy and his family all said they are happy to be back together after a difficult wait.

Advertisement

"The aunt was literally crying, and she said, 'I have not eaten since the Wednesday they took my baby. ' They haven't been able to sleep because of that," said Guerline Jozef, of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. "The cousins were there when they took him, and wondering: will they ever see him again? But today they are able to see him again.

They are able to hug him. They are able to, you know, rub his head and show how much they missed and love him," Jozef said. The boy previously had Temporary Protected Status and was living with his uncle after his father was deported last year. ICE called the family for a check-in and said the uncle couldn’t establish legal guardianship, so they took the child into custody for his safety, the agency said.

"The people that I was able to talk to, some that I knew pretty well, I said, 'Well, what are you guys doing? ' And they were saying, 'Well, you know, they just look at numbers and that’s what they’re looking at right now. They’re trying to get numbers," Vargas said. The boy told NBC 7 he loves Haitian food and he hoped to have that for dinner Monday night.

He said he's looking forward to returning to school, where his favorite class is P.E. , this week.