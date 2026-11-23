Don't waste time using junky PC apps that are outclassed by alternatives. These are major ones you should uninstall, along with superior replacements.

Bloatware and adware aren't new, but they feel far more prevalent these days. Not only do they take up SSD space , aren't actively detrimental. But, depending on how you use your PC, it may be worth upgrading them with superior — and often inexpensive or free — options. Here are several such Windows apps you should replace or remove outright. Media Player, not to be confused with the classic Windows Media Player from prior Windows versions, is the out-of-the-box way to listen to music or watch videos on your PC.

And while it does a suitable job of playing both audio and video files from a broad range of formats, it can't compete with the features you get from alternative apps like VLC can play tons of video formats without the need for additional codecs or extensions. It can also handle media file conversions quickly and easily.

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If you love subtitles but have a video file that lacks them, VLC can take dragged-and-dropped .srt or .vtt files from the web. The totally-free app can do so much more once you dig into it. It's never been easier to get into content creation, which can blossom into a potentially profitable side hustle. Even if not, it's fun sharing your creativity with close friends and anyone the algorithm pushes you towards.

Microsoft Clipchamp is included in Windows 11 and offers a user-friendly way to crop, cut and edit videos in up to 1080p. Unfortunately, it keeps a lot of its flashier features, like Copilot integration and 4K exporting, along with access to premium stock assets, filters and effects, behind the Microsoft 365 paywall.to amateur creators. It's approachable for beginners while also providing plenty of features that professionals will love.

And as someone leery about shoehorned AI features, I find those in CapCut actually useful . There's a subscription here too if you want to take full advantage, starting at $19.99 per month. But it's one of the few apps on this payment model that provides substantial value. While it might sound shallow to say, uTorrent is one of the most hideous-looking modern apps.

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Like many programs that offer free versions, it's full of ads and foists extra junk apps on you during installation. In 2015, uTorrent received backlash after, with every new installation. We're more than a decade removed from this, but it's the kind of cynical action that people never really forget. There are countless replacements, with two highlights depending on what you're after.

For a uTorrent-like experience without the bloat or ads, there's. It's got a slightly larger footprint than uTorrent, has built-in search engines, and is widely accepted on private trackers. If you prefer a slimmed-down, barebones approach,Setting up a new PC is exciting, but also comes with some frustrations. You'll probably be dismayed to see, after dropping big bucks on a new piece of tech, that you still have to contend with pre-installed software like Norton or McAfee.

It's annoying to get bombarded with alerts that your trial is ending, especially since Considering how good Defender is, McAfee, Norton, and other antivirus apps don't simply provide protection from viruses. Their paid versions add, scam detection and support for restoring your identity if it's stolen. But if you're just looking for bog-standard protection from viruses, Defender should be vigilant enough to keep your PC safe. Does anyone actually use these?

Despite their default presence in the world's most popular desktop OS, I've never once heard of anyone actually implementing the built-in news and weather apps in their regular workflow. It's almost impressive that Microsoft still supports these, which probably see less regular use thanThe Weather app isn't terrible, but there's nothing particularly exciting about it and it also has annoying ads to work around. Plenty of weather sites give you more data in a cleaner experience.

The News app is considerably worse, cramming tons of low-quality and clickbait stories amongst more ads. You'll have far better results curating a feed with RSS, following your favorite news publications on social media or getting alerts from their dedicated apps. While Xbox still has dedicated consoles, Microsoft's dedicated gaming brand has taken on a more nebulous definition. It's a console, but also an app and a store, with games you can stream to many other devices.

If you're a gamer, the Xbox app for Windows has plenty of features andthat come close to providing a console-like experience with the power of your PC. It's constantly updated, supports cloud gaming, lets you easily connect with friends and aggregates all your games from various storefronts in one convenient place. But if you're not a gamer, it does little more than take up resources.

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Even if you are a gamer, those who stick to Steam for their games can get by without the Xbox app. That's also the case for anyone who's hopped off the Game Pass bandwagon recently. If you want a simple example of how cynical adware has gotten in recent years, just remind yourself that in the not-too-distant past,came standard with every copy of Windows and weren't bogged down with ads like they are today.

You can pay for the premium edition offor $1.49 per month, which won't break the bank, but still feels unnecessarily rent-seeking.are exactly what they're poised as: classic versions of these games with no nonsense. Minesweeper doesn't offer much customization outside of difficulty, but Solitaire has more than 30 variations, plus light customization of its cards and background.on Steam is tough to beat.

There are tons of different game modes and variants, lots of card customization and zero ads. One of the irrefutable facts of life is that"nothing beats free.

" Sure, there are outliers, but if I had to cite my source for this ancient adage, it would be Google Docs and the rest of Google Workspace. Google's productivity suite features everything most people need for personal documents, spreadsheets and presentations. And web links make them easy to share with whoever needs them. It's not a one-to-one match for Microsoft Office, which is why many professionals still need the full Microsoft suite.

Microsoft Office extensions like .docx and .xlsx are the corporate standard, and while Google Docs can export to these, doing so can result in some wonky formatting. Unfortunately, accessing Microsoft Office applications requires paying at least $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for Microsoft 365.

If you prefer the feel of a dedicated app, or are leery of letting Google take over another part of your life, there are plenty of greatNo matter which option you choose, you can uninstall the free Microsoft Office trials that come with Windows and only serve to push you into signing up for a subscription when you open an Office file.