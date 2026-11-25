Etiquette experts shared ways to be a good houseguest, like keeping shared spaces tidy and coming prepared with your own toiletries.

Business Insider asked etiquette experts to share some ways to be a good houseguest.fizkes/ShutterstockCooking, buying groceries, and giving a gift to your host are kind gestures of gratitude.

"Be clear and prompt about your arrival time and quickly communicate an updated schedule if you are running late," Eyring told BI. Your host is likely preparing for your arrival — cleaning, cooking, or adjusting their schedule. Keeping them informed on when they can expect you helps prevent stress and shows you value their hospitality.

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Additionally, Eyring said it's always a nice gesture to bring a gift for your host. If you're not sure what they like, she suggests choosing something that appeals to all, like flowers, sweets, or a meal. It's no secret that travel doesn't always go as planned.

But according to business etiquette expert and leadership consultant"How you start a trip can affect how it ends, so to the best of your ability, shake off any bad vibes so you can be a fully present, enjoyable, and happy guest," she told BI. When staying in someone else's home, Sekou said it's polite to come prepared with your own toiletries, personal hygiene products, and anything else you need to feel comfortable during your stay.

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This way, the host doesn't feel like they have to provide everything for you. For example, if you're particular about your sleep setup, Eyring suggests bringing your own pillow. If you're a light sleeper, bringing earplugs can be a good idea. Whether you're sleeping on the sofa or in a bedroom, it's respectful to clean up the space after you wake up every morning.

"Always make ‌your bed when staying in someone else's home. That includes arranging pillows as you've seen them before," Sekou told BI. If your sleeping arrangement is fancy, Sekou suggests taking a photo when you arrive so you can try to match it each day. Cooking a meal can help make your host's life easier.

Jacob Wackerhausen When staying in someone's home, Sekou recommends helping out in the kitchen in a way that best suits your host, whether that'sSekou said being a considerate houseguest means cleaning up after yourself in shared spaces like the kitchen and bathroom. Regardless of your habits at home, she said it's important to keep things tidy when staying in someone else's house. This means doing the dishes, The same principle applies to the bathroom.

Sekou recommends a quick once-over before you leave — rinse the tub after a bath, and make sure no hair, toothpaste, or shaving remnants are left behind in the sink. According to Sekou, part of being a considerate guest is packing efficiently and ensuring you take all your belongings with you when you leave.

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"If you've left something behind, it puts the onus on the host to get it back to you, especially if it's something valuable," Sekou told BI.