8-vehicle accident forces closure of I-15 northbound in Riverdale

A multi-vehicle accident has shut down Interstate 15 in Weber County during the Friday afternoon commute.

RIVERDALE, Utah — A multi-vehicle accident has shut down Interstate 15 in Weber County during the Friday afternoon commute. The Utah Highway Patrol said 8 vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred just after 3:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near 4600 South in Riverdale.

Medical helicopters were originally called to the scene, but were canceled, and some of the injured were transported on the ground to the hospital. A Dodge Ram was towing a 32-foot toy hauler in the left lane of northbound I-15. Investigators believe that at that time, they were traveling too fast for the road conditions as well as the size of their vehicle.

As traffic slowed, the driver rear-ended a white Hyundai and a black Volkswagen; the impact then pushed both cars into surrounding traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved a total of nine vehicles. Several individuals were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, with a 15-year-old, the passenger in the white Hyundai, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story Recent Northern Utah Stories





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