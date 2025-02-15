8 Unforgettable Oscar Nights from the Last 25 Years

From post-9/11 tributes to political controversies and even a best picture mix-up, the Oscars have seen it all. Take a look back at eight unforgettable Oscar nights.

With Los Angeles still reeling in the aftermath of devastating wildfires and the Oscar race in complete disarray following a controversy centered on Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón, it’s a wonder that the 2025 Academy Awards are still going ahead. The ceremony will have to reconcile entertaining an ever-declining TV audience with being sensitive to the challenges currently faced by the event’s host city, while also managing the awkwardness of its top nominee now being marred by scandal.

Surely we’ll all be watching through our fingers. Still, even all of that might not actually make it the weirdest Academy Awards ceremony of all time. Below, we take a look back at eight unforgettable Oscar nights from the last 25 years. 2002: A post-9/11 love letter to New York Six months after the September 11 attacks, many suggested that the Oscars ceremony should be postponed or canceled. But the Academy doubled down, with its then president, Frank Pierson, writing in Variety that, “If we give in to fear, if we aren’t able to do these simple and ordinary things, the terrorists have won the war.” The show went ahead, though with heightened security, and none other than Tom Cruise opened the ceremony, asking the audience: “Should we celebrate the joy and magic that movies bring? Dare I say it, more than ever.” Later on in the evening came a moving tribute to New York and a plea to filmmakers to keep working there, followed by a sweeping montage compiled by local hero Nora Ephron. 2003: The Iraq war divides the room Just a year later, the mood had shifted from a kind of somber solidarity to something more divisive. Bizarrely, the 75th Academy Awards took place only three days after the surprise US invasion of Iraq. Hours after that news broke, several Oscar presenters, including Cate Blanchett and Jim Carrey, stepped down from their roles, and the show’s broadcaster, ABC, asked that it be postponed. Still, the Academy, citing logistical issues, refused. The usual red-carpet hoopla was significantly curtailed, though, and news updates were delivered during commercial breaks. (In truth, most viewers were watching live coverage of the war instead, with the Oscars earning its lowest viewership up until that point.) Then came the moment that finally bled through this barrier between the undeniably tone-deaf Hollywood fantasia and horrifying rolling news: Michael Moore taking to the podium to accept his best-documentary-feature Oscar for Bowling for Columbine and condemning the then president, George W. Bush. “We live in a time where we have fictitious election results that elect a fictitious president,” he told the audience. “We live in a time where we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons… We are against this war, Mr. Bush! Shame on you, Mr. Bush!” Cue both boos and wild applause. 2006: Crash crashes the party How on earth did Crash, of all things, win the best-picture Oscar over—wait for it–Munich; Good Night, and Good Luck; Capote; and Brokeback Mountain? Presenter Jack Nicholson’s face said it all, once he opened the envelope—for a second he looked concerned, and then announced the victor, raised his eyebrows, and mouthed the word “whoa” to someone backstage. The win is still remembered as one of the most baffling in Oscars history. 2011: The weirdest Oscars hosting duo of all time In a bid to capture a younger demographic, Anne Hathaway and James Franco were hired to host the 83rd Academy Awards and it was, well, a bit of a disaster. She was wide-eyed and earnest, he was stiff and low-energy, and it was incredibly painful to watch, from the cringe-worthy opening monologue to the fumbled mid-ceremony announcements. There have been plenty of terrible Oscar hosts over the years but this was a car crash that could easily have been avoided. 2017: Moonlight versus La La Land It made for an agonizing, awkward, and then jubilant eight minutes. First of all, Bonnie and Clyde’s Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty came on stage to present best picture; he looked at the winner’s card with confusion, double-checked the envelope, and looked around for help; she giggled at him like he was doing a bit and then, upon being handed the card herself, announced, “La La Land.” It made sense—Damien Chazelle’s dreamy-eyed musical had already scooped six prizes. The cast and crew took the stage, emotional speeches were given, and all the while, Beatty remained in view, looking troubled. As producer Marc Platt got his moment at the microphone, fellow winners Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger shared a look, after which officials with headsets came into view to check the envelope. Berger shouted out his family and colleagues and then said, “We lost, by the way.” Then, Horowitz said the immortal words: “There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture,” before holding up the correct card for everyone to read. People screamed, and Moonlight’s director, Barry Jenkins, made his way up onto the stage, his jaw on the floor





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OSCARS FILM AWARDS ENTERTAINMENT NEWS MOVIES HOLLYWOOD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mikey Madison on Her Oscar Nomination for 'Anora': A Breakthrough Role and Unforgettable PreparationOscar nominee Mikey Madison discusses her role in Sean Baker's 'Anora,' the preparation involved, and the film's impact on her career.

Read more »

97th Oscar noms are in: Cynthia Erivo makes Oscar history with second career Best Actress nominationCynthia Erivo made Oscar history on Thursday morning with her nomination for Best Actress in Wicked.

Read more »

The Last Showgirl Continues A Great Dave Bautista Trend That Should Bring Him An Oscar EventuallyEidhne Gallagher is a Movie & TV Features Writer based in Ireland where she spends her time researching different aspects of the media.

Read more »

Pamela Anderson Talks 'The Last Showgirl' and Oscar SnubPamela Anderson reflects on her Golden Globe nomination for her role as a Las Vegas showgirl in Gia Coppola's 'The Last Showgirl'. She expresses her surprise at not receiving an Oscar nomination while acknowledging the unexpected excitement surrounding the film's success.

Read more »

10 Worst Oscar Bait Movies of the Last 25 Years, RankedSara Resende, an expert in biopic movies, dramas, and Oscar-nominated films, is a film critic who has attended Cannes and the Oscars.

Read more »

Flashback: David Lynch Makes Final On-Screen Appearance With Unforgettable ‘Fabelmans’ CameoWhile David Lynch's mark on cinema came from the director’s chair, his final big-screen contribution was an unforgettable cameo in 'The Fabelmans.'

Read more »