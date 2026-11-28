Rumination has recently entered the pop-psych lexicon, but what does it actually mean? Recognizing the pattern is the first step to interrupting it.

Rumination involves repetitive patterns and has many complex forms. Rumination has recently entered the pop-psych lexicon, but what does it actually mean? Rumination is when your brain gets stuck on repetitive, well-worn thought patterns.

You may start by productively analyzing an event or thinking about a decision, but when your brain starts ruminating, it means you are having the same thoughts over and over. Rumination is like hitting the gas pedal on a car that is in neutral. The engine is revving, you are burning fuel, but you are stuck. It is loud but unproductive.1.

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Figuring it out: Ruminating to try to find a solution, but we have already solved the issue multiple times. We struggle to accept our solution and second-guess ourselves. Rumination meant to monitor all the factors, all the data, and all the sensations, in case something gives a clue about what is next. This type of rumination is incredibly detail-oriented and exhausting, keeping us focused on the negative.