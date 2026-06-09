8 Summer Sandal Trends to Know Right Now

Flip-flops are only the start!

From the ’90s well through mid-2000s, shoe trends stayed in their lane. They were either sexy and seductive, or clunky and derivative. Today’s conversation surrounding personal style has shifted the perspective on what’s deemed “in” and “out” and the season’s shoe trends—particularly the 2026 sandal trends—prove that everything is everywhere, all at once.

In other words, there’s a style for everybody. If summer’s sandals trends share a common thread, it’s a refusal to choose between any one aesthetic. Designers have traded the exclusively minimalist mood of recent summers for options that encourage self-expression. Wedges—both classic and sculptural—nod to the aughts without feeling overly familiar, while thong silhouettes take on a more elaborate, colorful form. The runway shift of personality dressing carries into embellishments, from beads and woven leather to jelly soles and all-over buckles. The result is a category that feels less like an afterthought and more like the focal point of an outfit—a subtle reminder that the smallest accessories often carry the most weight.

Whether it’s Le Monde Béryl’s pale blue beaded sandals, Gucci’s sporty heeled thongs, or Ancient Greek Sandals’s jelly flops, the chicest sandal trends of 2026 are personal rather than prescriptive—discover them all, below.. The embellished pairs we’re adding to cart—from Le Monde Béryl, Ancient Greek Sandals, Loewe, and more—are a surefire way to add playfulness and ample detail to any summertime ensemble.

The same applies to With cushioned soles, adjustable straps, and performance-inspired details, sporty sandals bring an easy confidence to everyday looks without reading overly technical. Like an off-dutysensibilities have had a longstanding love affair with the style set—cosigned by celebrities and editors. Upgrade your arsenal with Proenza’s chocolate brown take, Jude’s wedge hybrid, or Khaite’s lightweight flat.

Picture your younger self pouring a bag of Skittles into your palm on a warm summer day—those soft, tasty colors are the exact hues on some of our favorite sandals. There are electric blues, poppy reds, and sunshine yellows waiting to uplift your wardrobe.turn childhood nostalgia into something unexpectedly sophisticated. Equal parts fun and functional, they bring a hint of irony to even the most polished of closets.

Pairs from Ancient Greek Sandals and Alaia are worth the investment if you’re a flip-flop evangelist. Otherwise, look to Chloé or Schutz for walkable heeled iterations for warm evenings ahead.is here to stay! For long days that turn into balmy evenings, look to suede, croc, and stretch leather styles that offer the best of both—from Le Monde Béryl, Stuart Weitzman, and Christen. Buckles, chains, grommets, and belts add just enough attitude to keep things from feeling too well-behaved.

The result is a summer staple with a sharp point of view—and little interest in playing it safe. For those of us embracing the grunge wave: it What says summer more than natural texture? These styles put craftsmanship at the forefront, with materials like crochet and raffia.

Just take a look at Staud’s hand-knotted mules or Khaite’s multicolored raffia sandals.senior shopping writer and has been obsessed with finding the chicest, nichest items out since her mother began taking her on weekend trips to Bloomingdales at age five. Although she has a penchant for all-black, she occasionally dabbles in cream, grey, chocolate brown and white. She’s ...





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