8 students rescued from Texas roller coaster that was stuck for hours

Crews have rescued all eight students who were stuck on Pleasure Pier's Iron Shark roller coaster in Galveston, Texas on Thursday.

Crews have rescued eight students who were stuck for hours on Pleasure Pier's Iron Shark roller coaster in Galveston, Texas on Thursday. SkyEye13 showed riders being rescued from a stopped roller coaster at Galveston's Pleasure Pier on Thursday afternoon.

Galveston Fire Department Chief Mike Varela Jr. said that at 5:37 p.m., firefighters received a call of eight riders stuck in the Iron Shark roller coaster. Houston ISD confirmed that the eight riders involved were students, who were participating in a field trip organized by Energized for STEM Academy Middle School and STEM Academy High School.

"We are grateful that all students, staff, and chaperones are safe. School administration is in direct contact with the families of all students who were on the trip.

" Eyewitness News reviewed video from our live camera in Galveston and found that the ride stopped at 5:21 p.m.SkyEye13 showed that the amusement park was closed during the rescue operation. Galveston Fire Department's Tower 1 engine occupied space on the pier to allow first responders to conduct the rescue. Landry's Inc., which owns Pleasure Pier, confirmed that the ride experienced a malfunction but stopped as it was designed to do in a situation like this.

The statement read in part: "Our focus immediately shifted to the safety of our guests. Therefore, we contacted the Fire Department to assist, ensuring all guests were safely removed from the ride. A thorough inspection of the ride will take place before it is placed back in service.

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