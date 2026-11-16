Inside the Governors Awards: Glenn Close finally got her Oscar, Ridley Scott honored brother Tony and Diane Warren pitched Olivia Wilde a Christmas song.

8 Standout Moments From the Governors Awards: Glenn Close Finally Gets Her Oscar, Diane Warren Pitches Olivia Wilde a Christmas Song and More Seth Rogen on ‘The Invite,’ ‘Tangles,’ ‘The Studio’ Season 2, Reviving ‘Darkwing Duck’ and Why ‘Any A–hole Can Write That Joke’ Was the Best Advice He Ever Got Documentaries at the Oscars: A History of Breaking Out of Their Category — and What It Means for ‘You Can See Everything’on Sunday night at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

Killer Films co-founders Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, becoming the first all-female producing team to take home the honor. Mahershala Ali, John Malkovich, Matt Damon, Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore served as presenters, while Tom Cruise, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Diane Warren and Andrew Garfield were among those working a room packed with legends and Oscar hopefuls.

Also read Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, others receive honorary Oscars for decades of work in film industry

Lynette Howell Taylor, AMPAS President, set the tone, praising the honorees for “the years of determination behind them, the risks that didn’t pay off, the doors that didn’t open. ” Then she asked the crowd how many times in the last year they had found themselves referencing “Terminator 2. ”Glenn Close Finally Gets Her Oscar and Reframes Eight Losses Close arrived as the night’s sentimental center.

Her eight nominations, from “The World According to Garp” to “Hillbilly Elegy” , tie her with Peter O’Toole for the most acting nods without a win. The cruelest came for “The Wife” , when she swept the Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards, then lost to Olivia Colman for “The Favourite. ” When Malkovich finally handed her the statuette, the room erupted. Her speech was touching and full of gratitude.

Close revealed she spent the ages of 7 to 22 “under the thumb of a restrictive cult,” escaping into Disney films before enrolling as a 22-year-old freshman at the College of William & Mary, where she was cast as Olivia in “Twelfth Night. ” “It was like water on the desert,” she said.

Then she addressed the losses head-on.

“I have always felt that the great honor is to be in the room,” Close said. “Over the past 43 years, I have been in the room eight times. ” She thanked her longtime agent Kevin Huvane, who once sent flowers to her Village apartment at 10 p.m. with a note that read, “Don’t let the motherfuckers get you down” and answered Howell Taylor’s “Terminator 2” quip with a mission statement.

“We are not machines,” Close said. “We are flawed. Our imperfections are our salvation. ” She closed with her daughter, Annie, who told her at age 3, “I want you.

Advertisement

I want all of you. ” Said Close: “The pain of leaving is always relieved by the joy of coming home. ”Navigating the dinner hour can be tricky, but not for someone who’s done it a more than 20 times.

As the contenders started walking into the room, I found myself chatting with “The Invite” star and director Olivia Wilde, who was flying back out to London tonight to finish shooting her film “Naughty,” which stars Jennifer Aniston, Peter Dinklage and Regina Hall. In the middle of it all, Diane Warren, herself a 2022 honorary Oscar recipient, walked up and introduced herself, but of course, Wilde knew who she was.

After they embraced, Warren asked what she was working on and she said she was shooting a Christmas film. Warren took her shot and asked whether she could write a Christmas song for the holiday movie. Wilde said, “Absolutely,” but I still don’t know if I witnessed just talk or if a meeting got made. If the Governors Awards is the unofficial start of Oscar campaigning, this year’s floor made the case.

Holland and Zendaya arrived together, and Holland stopped to say hello to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Cruise caught up with “Being Heumann” director Siân Heder, while “Obsession” director Curry Barker was introduced to Christopher Nolan, the DGA president, whose “The Odyssey” is one of the season’s heavyweights.

“The Odyssey” star John Leguizamo crossed paths with “Michael” breakout Jaafar Jackson, and Andrew Garfield mingled his way through the crowd, alongside Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov and director Luca Guadagnino. Close’s “Dangerous Liaisons” co-star opened his tribute with a theory.

“Personally, I think the mark of a great actor is how spectacularly they die on screen,” Malkovich said. By that measure, Close is in a league of her own, from a falling chandelier in “Mars Attacks! ” to the bathtub finale of “Fatal Attraction. ” He also had the line of the night about her range.

Of her dishwashing scene in “The Big Chill,” the kind of moment that would anchor most actors’ highlight reels, he cracked, “For her, it’s a Tuesday. ” And of her turn in “The Wife,” he said, “She roars like the fucking lion she is. ”Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali presented the night’s first award to Norman, 91, who joined Disney in 1956 and is widely recognized as the studio’s first Black animator.

“In his role as animator and story artist, Floyd was not eligible to win an Oscar for his work on these individual films,” Ali said. “But tonight, he is receiving one. ” Norman started as an in-betweener on “Sleeping Beauty” before Walt Disney himself spotted his gag drawings and moved him to the story team on “The Jungle Book. ” “Lucky for me, I didn’t make Walt Disney angry,” Norman said.

“Apparently, I made him laugh. ” His tribute package delivered a perfect Hollywood twist. When Norman was brought in to help a struggling “Monsters, Inc.,” the first-time director was Pete Docter, the son of Norman’s high school friend.

“So I was literally working for my friend’s son,” Norman said. He then delivered the evening’s best kicker, recalling a critic who panned a documentary about him because his life lacked drama.

Advertisement

“I can only remind that critic that on occasion, even movies have happy endings,” he said. “And this special evening, here’s my happy ending. ”Matt Damon presented Scott’s honorary Oscar with a mock grudge, rattling off “Gladiator,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Alien: Covenant” as Scott films “that he did not cast me in, even though I was totally available.

” He then recalled walking into his first meeting with Scott planning to pass on “The Martian,” fresh off playing a stranded astronaut in “Interstellar. ” Scott answered in five words: “No one gives a shit. ” “It is about time we all saw him with an Academy Award in his hand,” Damon said of the four-time nominee, who has never won competitively. Scott, 88, accepted remotely and skipped the greatest hits.

His remarks opened on the last shot of his first film, “Boy and Bicycle,” made for 65 pounds in 1962 and starring his 15-year-old brother, Tony.

“Both of us sharing our first film together,” Scott said. “It seems just like yesterday. ” He closed by accepting the honor on behalf of his brother, who died in 2012.

“His great work would certainly have earned him this recognition. ”Before the Thalberg, Haynes and Moore delivered a surprise. Neil Patrick Harris, one of Broadway’s Tony-winning Hedwigs, performed “The Origin of Love” from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” one of the many films Vachon and Koffler helped bring to the screen. Haynes followed with the story of meeting Vachon in college, when she was working the campus grill in a T-shirt spattered with grease and egg yolk.

When a prankster handed her orange juice instead of an egg order, she tossed it on the grill.

“Black smoke everywhere. ‘Fuck you, grill’s closed,’” Haynes recalled. “She was terrifying. She was awesome.

” Moore offered the budget-conscious version of the Killer Films legend.

“Still Alice,” which won her the Oscar, was made so cheaply that the production couldn’t shoot indoors past 5 p.m. because it “couldn’t afford a bigger light kit. ”Inside their clip package, there was a video of Christine Vachon telling Julianne Moore that she would one day accept the Thalberg Award and Julianne Moore says, “I’ll present it to you. ”Following that lineup, Vachon admitted the honorees were nervous.

“Your speeches were so incredible. We were sitting there going, ‘Oh no,’” she said.

“We’re just producers, guys. ” Vachon noted that everyone assumes that she is the scarier half the duo. Vachon set the record straight: “But really, it is Pam you do not want to mess with. ” Vachon dedicated the honor to every producer who has had to will a movie into existence, recalling a colleague in New York who told her, “I know this is really your Oscar, but it kind of feels like all of ours.

” The pair also shouted out the filmmakers they worked with, the team that works at Killer Films, many of whom were in attendance and their family. As for the statuettes themselves, Koffler noticed midway through that both women were gripping theirs for dear life.