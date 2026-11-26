8 signs your dog might be depressed and what to do about it
Since animals can’t tell you how they’re feeling, look for these behaviors that suggest your dog could be dealing with a mental health challenge.
One of my two dogs passed away a few weeks ago. Since then, my other dog has been quieter and less active than usual. Could he be depressed, or should I be worried about a medical illness?
Two weeks ago, when walking through a park in Kràkow, Poland, I found a statue of a dog named Dżok, created by Polish artist Bronisław Chromy. The plaque on the statue read: “Dżok, the dog. The most faithful canine friend ever, epitomizing a dog’s boundless devotion to his master.
Throughout the entire year — 1990-1991 — Dżok was seen waiting in vain at the Rondo Grunwaldzkie roundabout to be fetched back by his master, who had passed away at the very site. ” Intrigued by the statue, I did a search for Dżok’s backstory online. The story describes the sudden death of Dżok’s owner from a heart attack. Passersby took care of the dog, providing food and water, until a retired schoolteacher, Maria Müller, adopted him.
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