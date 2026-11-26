Since animals can’t tell you how they’re feeling, look for these behaviors that suggest your dog could be dealing with a mental health challenge.

One of my two dogs passed away a few weeks ago. Since then, my other dog has been quieter and less active than usual. Could he be depressed, or should I be worried about a medical illness?

Two weeks ago, when walking through a park in Kràkow, Poland, I found a statue of a dog named Dżok, created by Polish artist Bronisław Chromy. The plaque on the statue read: “Dżok, the dog. The most faithful canine friend ever, epitomizing a dog’s boundless devotion to his master.

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Throughout the entire year — 1990-1991 — Dżok was seen waiting in vain at the Rondo Grunwaldzkie roundabout to be fetched back by his master, who had passed away at the very site. ” Intrigued by the statue, I did a search for Dżok’s backstory online. The story describes the sudden death of Dżok’s owner from a heart attack. Passersby took care of the dog, providing food and water, until a retired schoolteacher, Maria Müller, adopted him.