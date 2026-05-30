8 shot, 1 fatally, across Chicago in separate incidents overnight, CPD says

Eight people were shot, one fatally, between Friday night and early Saturday morning across Chicago.

The information below came from preliminary reports from the Chicago Police Department. The victims ranged in age from 18 to 41. A 28-year-old man was walking outside in the 1000 block of N. Ashland Avenue in West Town when he was shot.

A 34-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 6700 block of S. Eberhart Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday.2 teens shot in Little VillageThe victims were in a car traveling in the 2800 block of S. Sawyer Avenue around 11:16 p.m. when an unknown gunman on the street opened fire in their direction. The passenger had a graze wound to his head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Another passenger self-transported to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound. He was listed in serious condition. An 18-year-old man was shot and injured around 8:30 p.m. in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side on Friday.

Officers responded to the 13100 block of S. Ellis Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the right calf. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. Man, 41, fatally shot on Far South Side A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in the chest a little before 10 p.m. on Friday night in the 13000 block of S. Ellis Avenue on the city’s Far South Side.

The gunman fled westbound on foot before police arrived at the scene. Two men, ages 23 and 21, were shot and injured on Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The two victims were standing outside in the 7100 block of S. Aberdeen Street just before 8 p.m. when they were shot. The 23-year-old was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The Source





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