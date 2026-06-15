8 people feared dead in B-52 bomber crash during 'routine test mission,' Edwards Air Force Base says

Eight people were aboard a B-52 bomber that crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base. Officials described the crash as 'not survivable.'

Eight people were aboard an Air Force B-52 Stratofortress that crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, located northeast of Lancaster, officials confirmed Monday.

The Air Force Base described the crash as "not survivable.

" "An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress carrying eight people on a routine test mission crashed today shortly after take-off at 11:20 a.m. . Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable. Emergency response personnel are on scene, and officials are working to account for all personnel. The crash is currently under investigation," the base wrote in a statement.

A press conference is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.AIR7 flew over the runway at the Air Force Base, where the still-smoldering charred debris of the B-52 bomber was visible. It appeared that what was left of the bomber was mostly ash. Shocking cellphone video shows a massive amount of smoke and fire immediately after the crash. The Air Force and NASA conduct test flights of new and developmental aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base.

The B-52 Stratofortress -- which typically carries a crew of five -- is a long-range bomber first introduced in the 1950s that remains a central part of the U.S. military's air power. Built by Boeing, the aircraft is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons over long distances and has been used in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to operations in the Iran war.

FILE: A B-52 Stratofortress flies over the White House during on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. AccuWeather Forecast: Morning clouds break for sun, Coastal Flood Advisory for Bay shorelineTheft suspect killed, 2 SF officers injured after being hit by car during foot chase, police say





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