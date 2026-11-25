Layering: yet another thing Parisian women just get right.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsI recently returned from a delightful trip to Paris. Somehow, I fall a little more in love with the city every time I visit.

Being there leaves me feeling inspired in every possible way, but especially when it comes to getting dressed. The French have long been my reference point forfall week wandering the streets of Paris only reinforced that. Naturally, I came home with a Notes app full of outfit ideas and new-to-me brands.. They have a way of making even the most practical cold-weather pieces look oh-so-considered.

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It's a skill that becomes particularly important when the temperature swings from. Below, I've rounded up 8 outfits inspired by the way French women dress, with plenty of outfit and itinerary ideas to borrow for your next trip to Paris . Bonne journée, and happy layering! JeanericaLab Diamond Bezel Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow GoldTaten Leather Wedge Slingback Pump in Dark Red Patent LeatherI recently tried this dress on and have not been able to get it out of my head. The scarf waist tie cinches you in just right. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Bailey Burke is a New York–based contributing fashion editor to Marie Claire and Who What Wear.

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By day, she works on the Creator & Community team, overseeing influencer and branded content programs across both publications. It's a role that keeps her conversant with the fashion and creator landscape—and has given her a keen eye for the dernier cri. Once labeled a shopaholic, she now considers it market research. A Chicago native who spent time in Los Angeles before landing in New York City, Bailey's unique style is a direct product of everywhere she has lived.

Outside of work, you'll find her planning her next trip, trying new restaurants, attending concerts, or convincing herself she needs just oneeee more thing in her cart. Follow her on Instagram at @baileyyburke.