You don't have to spend every night scrolling on your phone until you're exhausted. These low-effort hobbies are relaxing ways to unwind before bed without staring at another glowing screen.

They're entertaining and easy to resort to, but phones don't usually do us much good, especially before bed. Scrolling through social media or watching videos until midnight might seem like a way to relax after a long day, butPeople who are tired of scrolling on their phones at night don't necessarily need to create some complicated nighttime routine.

There are plenty of ways to wind down that don't require much effort. These low-effort evening hobbies are a great place to start if you're ready to put your phone down and find something more relaxing to do before bed. New Africa | Shutterstock.com Once it becomes a routine, trading a screen for a physical book seriously makes your life better.

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Not only does it give you a break from your phone screen before bed, but it's also a relaxing way to unwind without feeling like you need to accomplish anything. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to cozy up in bed with a book, even if it’s just a few pages every night.

But thankfully, it seriously improves sleep quality and allows your brain to wind down naturally, according toPeople Who Still Read Physical Books Have 7 Habits Screens Replaced For Everyone Else When you brain dump in your journal, you're essentially getting everything off your chest. Instead of following a specific prompt or organizing your thoughts, you just write down whatever's on your mind. Things like your obligations, thoughts, and worries.

It's a great form of stress relief, rather than trying to suppress it all or manage it mentally. , writing things down also improves recall and memory, making it easier for someone who brain dumps every night to remember the important things in the morning. Instead of overthinking and holding onto mental stress that sabotages sleep, the most regulated people trade the escapism of their phones for a piece of paper.

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Movement, especially when it’s mindful in the minutes before bed, can be a hobby in its own right. It’s also wildly powerful to relax and unwind. As aRoll out a mat on the floor next to your bed. Wear comfy pajamas and stretch right in your bed.

Let the slow minutes before getting into bed be about connecting with your body, instead of letting your anxiety or mind take over completely.that paying attention to how your body feels as you relax into bed, without judging or criticizing the experience, can help your mind settle down for sleep. No reference picture. No external inspiration. Just doodling and seeing where your mind takes you.

It sounds silly to some, but it’s actually a great way to release stress in your mind, especially if you’re not interested in a brain dump or journaling. , it can also bring meaning into your life in unexpected ways, pulling past memories and lost pieces of information from your memory and making sense of them in the form of a creative picture.

By intentionally unfocusing and letting your creative muscles take the reins, you give your mind a chance to process things you never knew were there, which can help you settle and sleep even better at night. There’s something unique about the crafts and creative projects you can do from bed. They’re extra special in the ambient lights of our bedroom, helping us to recharge and relax at the same time.

Collaging is just one of many you can try, pulling from magazines and photos to craft something without a plan or a vision. , that doesn't mean you can't still get creative in the hours before bed. Especially if you're bored. , smartphones have made it harder for people to let their minds wander.

"For better or worse, people don't experience much boredom," says Eyal, but those moments without constant entertainment give our brains room to daydream and come up with creative ideas. Your toothbrush. A bookmark you switch from book to book. A hairbrush.

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Bedazzling might sound juvenile, but it’s actually a hobby superpower for the adults still bringing whimsy into their daily lives. It’s also a great tactile hobby that grabs our attention just enough to quiet our minds without being too mentally challenging or taxing.and hobbies to get off their phones, and that starts with these hands-on hobbies, like knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, and yes, even bedazzling.

Crossword puzzle and word search books are easy to keep next to your bed when you want something relaxing to do without staring at another screen. They’re just challenging enough to quiet the thought spirals.explains. The blue light from screens can interfere with the body's natural sleep cycle by suppressing melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. That's another reason to reach for a crossword puzzle instead of your phone before bed.

, listening to relaxing music before sleep may improve sleep quality, making it a good alternative to scrolling through your phone. Especially for people who are stressed out or have a lot going on in their minds, it can provoke the kind of mindfulness they need, compared to cell phones and screen time that just act as a distracting buffer.

Pick out a playlist before bed, put your phone somewhere out of reach, and let the music play without constantly checking your screen.that while fast-paced entertainment can keep our minds stimulated, "Modern entertainment is often designed to stimulate.

" But calming instrumental music offers something different. Its slower, more predictable sounds can make it easier to relax without constantly wondering what's coming next. Hanscom explains that "the result is profound: The mind begins to quiet.

"is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.