8 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Blowout of Ravens: King Henry Gets Slayed

The Jacksonville Jaguars bottled up Derrick Henry with relative ease during their blowout win on Thursday Night Football.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry carries the ball in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectentering Thursday's game, and for good reason after their 33-10 domination over the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars have kept it rolling, and here is everything we saw from them on Thursday. Jesse Minter is one of the best defensive minds in football.

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He has produced elite units at both the college and the NFL level, and there is a good reason the Ravens tabbed him as the man to replace the legendary John Harbaugh. With that said, there is a decent chance that Minter checks underneath his bed and his closet for Liam Coen offenses after how Coen's unit have performed against Minter's defenses over the years.

Coen-led offenses scored 75 points in two games against Minter's defense over the last two seasons. After the way the Jaguars were able to hit explosive plays when they needed to on Thursday with relative ease, there is no questioning which coach gets the better of their peer whenever Coen and Minter line up on opposite sidelines. Coen offenses have simply gotten the job done every time, and this was another example.

The Ravens went with an offense that looked more like Ribault High School than an NFL unit, largely because of their injury issues at quarterback. With the Ravens starting third-string undrafted free agent quarterback Joe Fagnano under center after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle went with a ton of Wildcat and screens to try to take the ball out of his hand. This meant a ton of Derrick Henry, especially early on.

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Henry was getting a few solid gains against the Jaguars, more than they normally give up. That should be expected afterbut it is not like Henry killed them, either. Henry had more success against the Jaguars' run defense than he would have if Hamilton was in the game, but he also did not have any long breakaway run that broke things open. He ran hard, but the Jaguars would likely take this run-game performance each and every time against Henry.

Justice Hill had a 65-yard run at the end of the game with the backups in, but this was still a strong game by the run defense. The Jaguars came out with a ton of 13 personnel on the first drive of the game. It paid off big near the goal-line, of course, but it was just as big at the very start.

The Jaguars hit rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher for a big play for the third time in three games with a 52-yard catch to set up the opening drive touchdown, yet another evolution inThe Jaguars entered the game with the second-best EPA/dropback in 2+ tight end formations, and this played a big role to start the game. This is the biggest area where the Jaguars' scheme has grown this year.

After mainly being an 11 personnel team a year ago, the Jaguars have really started to lean into their talented and developing tight end room. The Boerkircher pick was panned to a hyperbolic level in April, and the Jaguars are starting to show why it was such a priority for them. Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has been playing some darn good football all season, but especially since the bye week.

Oluokun had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack last week, and he was key against the Ravens on Thursday. Oluokun had a big third-down sack in the first-half to get the Jaguars' defense off the field after the Ravens had some momentum, and he didn't stop there. Oluokun and the Jaguars had a tough task tonight against a Derrick Henry-led attack that featured a lot of Wildcat and unbalanced lines.

Oluokun has been playing some of the best football of his career in 2026, and Week 9 was just another example of his game aging like fine wine over the last few seasons. With Ventrell Miller also playing at a high level, the Jaguars have one of the more underrated LB duos in the NFL.

The Jaguars only had four drives in the first half due to the Ravens killing the clock with a run-heavy attack, but that didn't really stop Trevor Lawrence from producing early on. Lawrence had two passes of 50 yards or more in the first-half with his 52-yard throw to Boerkircher and his 50-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington before halftime.

Before Lawrence's big throw to Washington, he had one of his best throws of the season on a tight-window throw to Brenton Strange for a first-down that he threw between three Ravens defenders. Three!candidate entering the game. After the flashes he showed in Thursday's game before the rain started really coming down, Lawrence should be right in the mix with Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and anyone else.

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Lawrence is making high-level throws at a consistent clip and he is the biggest reason the Jaguars are 6-2 right now. Have a day, Jaylon Jones. The Jaguars' cornerback and special teamer was signed to the roster after Week 4 with the expectation of him making a very real impact on special teams to replace former core special teamer Christian Braswell.

Jones has not played a ton of football for the Jaguars after a hamstring injury early on in his Jaguars tenure, but he was easy to spot on the field during Thursday's win. Jones made a pair of tackles on coverage units Thursday that showed why he can be exactly the kind of depth piece the Jaguars need moving forward.and Jarrian Jones on defense instead of special teams, so anything Jones can do for them on special teams is a big boost for them moving forward.for the rest of the season, they will need third-round rookie Albert Regis to develop quickly.

Regis had barely played up to this point in the season and has been a healthy scratch for the last few weeks, but he was needed on Thursday night after Hamilton went on IR and the Jaguars had no real time to add any true outside reinforcements. Regis certainly stood out when given a chance to play on Thursday night.

He made several impressive plays against the run, showing off the motor and anchor the Jaguars liked in the third-round of the NFL Draft in April. It looked like the best performance he has had so far as a pro, and the Jaguars badly needed it to happen. If there was one rookie who has been thrown to the fire who did not have a great night, it felt like it was left guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

Pregnon has done some solid things for the Jaguars as an every-week starter at guard, and the fact that he has been so reliable for the Jaguars in terms of his availability has been big for a unit that has had some moving pieces. With that said, Sunday felt like one of his weaker games. Pregnon had a few issues with penalties, which has been an issue throughout the season.

He even had one on a PAT attempt, which kind of sums up some of his issues with false starts, holds, and more. Add in a few pressures allowed and this feels like one of the games to forget for the rookie guard. John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.

Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.