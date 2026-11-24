Eight people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment after being exposed to a strong chemical odor at a sanitation transfer yard in downtown Los Angeles.

Eight people at a downtown LA sanitation facility were sent to the hospital after a strong chemical odor triggered a hazmat situation. Eight people were transported to the hospital for evaluation after being exposed to a strong chemical odor at a sanitation transfer yard in downtown Los Angeles.

Fire crews responded around 1:25 p.m. to the 2200 block of East Washington Boulevard, where an initial chemical investigation was upgraded to a hazardous materials incident. Two LAFD hazmat teams entered a 200-by-300-foot open area and set up a decontamination zone while LAPD and city transportation, sanitation, and public works officials were notified.

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Eight people were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment after being exposed to a strong chemical odor at a sanitation transfer yard inFirefighters responded around 1:25 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of East Washington Boulevard for an initial chemical investigation, which was later upgraded to a hazardous materials incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles Police Department and the city departments of Transportation and Sanitation and Public Works were notified of the incident.

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Two LAFD hazardous materials teams entered an open area measuring about 200 feet by 300 feet, and a decontamination area was established, fire officials said.