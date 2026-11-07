8 hospitalized after car hits pedestrians outside grocery store in Arlington Heights, LAFD says

Eight people were hospitalized after a car struck several pedestrians outside a supermarket in Arlington Heights, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Eight people were hospitalized after a car drove onto a sidewalk and struck several pedestrians outside a supermarket in Arlington Heights, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:51 p.m. Saturday to 4040 W. Washington Blvd. , a couple blocks north of the 10 Freeway, according to the LAFD.

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"Patients are being assessed by LAFD paramedics, and are reported to be awake and alert," the department said in a preliminary statement. In an update, officials said 10 patients were assessed. News video from the scene showed firefighters tending to the injured, some of whom were sitting on the ground in front of the Superior Grocers store. No arrest was immediately announced, and the incident appeared to be an accident, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

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