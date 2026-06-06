Obsession is the Hollywood success story of the year, and it joins rare company in horror movie history by making more than 100x its budget.

In Hollywood, it doesn’t matter if your movie gets bad reviews; what matters is the box office. Any movie can overcome subpar critical reception, as long as the audience is willing to show up.

The live-actionearning $1.105 billion at the global box office against a dismal approval rating of 18%. Even this year, the Michael Jackson biopic has been stuck with the dreaded “rotten” splat since before it premiered, but it’s made over $855 million since then. That said, the film has a reported budget in the neighborhood of $200 million, giving it an impressive 4.2x multiplier from budget to box office.

Sometimes, the path to profitability comes from making a project cheaply and just hitting big upon release, and no genre is better suited for this than horror movies. Though horror movies have a clear pattern of being runaway hits at the box office, largely being cheap to produce and attracting a huge audience no matter the quality sometimes, there are some box office success stories in the genre that fully break the mold of Hollywood’s box office game.

A film likemay have a 4.2x multiplier, but some horror movies have managed to make more than 100x their original budget, and some push it even higher. James Wan’s directorial debut is one of the best examples of modest budget and box office success.

Produced independently and then acquired by Lionsgate after a successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival,had a reported production budget of $1 million but would stand out from the other movies that were released at the same time, opening against the PG-13 remake ofand the Ray Charles biopic. With its inventive plot, iconic twist ending, and grisly violence, the film scratched an itch for audiences that catapulted it to major success, earning $104 million globally and giving it awas fresh, giving way to a full franchise with impressive multipliers and eight of its ten movies making more than $100 million globally.

Sean S. Cunningham was inspired by another film on this list that we’ll get to shortly, taking the idea of a cheaply made horror thrill ride and using it as a business plan to thrive at the box office. What he delivered was, the mystery slasher movie all about a killer at a camp, but like Saw before it, the film was able to draw in an audience not only because of its grisly violence and big twist, but just generally shocking imagery for the time.

Likegot mixed and negative reviews; it was made for just over half a million dollars, riding the success of months in movie theaters to make almost $60 million globally, for amay have fundamentally changed the horror genre for the rest of time, but the film was produced for just $325,000 in total and would go on to make $70 million globally, giving it an impressive. A key reason that this film took off, beyond the filmmaking craft apparent in every frame is the tremendous word of mouth that the audience created, with friends telling friends telling friends to see this movie. Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror film was a frightening artifact at the time of its release, but it was an impressive feature for a slew of reasons, including using every dollar of its budget on screen.was able to take audiences by surprise not only with its shocking imagery, but by leading them to believe that it was rooted in reality, a fact that helped propel it to box office success, and since it was released prior to the home video market it played in theaters for years.

All told,, which has been driven to numbers and percentages that continue to defy box office mathematics and stun pundits, and a lot of it comes down to the word of mouth that audiences have generated around the film. As of this writing, and if you’re reading this later, it’s almost certainly changed and become even more impressive;has brought in $166 million at the global box office, including growth from weekend to weekend, which is already unheard of in modern Hollywood box office numbers.

Right now,), George A. Romero was able to channel what he knew from working in these realms that operated on small budgets for his feature film debut.shocked audiences with its extreme violence for the time, which helped push it to over $30 million at the box office for an impressiveOren Peli’s found footage horror movie completely changed Hollywood when it was released, not only because of how much money it was able to bring in but the impressive profit margin it posted thanks to a low budget.

Though the initial version of the film was shot for just $15k, reshoots for the movie after its acquisition saw the budget rise an extra $200k, which is still nothing compared to some movies. Once again, though,had good marketing but was propelled to a rare box office treasure trove thanks to the tremendous word-of-mouth campaign that sprang up from audiences who were blindsided by the film.

When all was said and done, the film that cost less than a quarter of a million dollars made over $193 million globally, for a. Made for $60k in the woods of Maryland, the film by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez had extra money put behind it before it finally arrived in theaters .

But, like so many others, the film had a robust marketing plan and a word-of-mouth campaign that any producer would kill for, resulting in a global box office over $248 million. Comparing its box office to its production budget,; even if we factor in the extra costs for the film , that still would give the film an impressive





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