Twinkly lights, dinky wooden chalets and the tempting smell of mulled wine turn the continent’s major cities into winter wonderlands every December — these are the best to visit.

Twinkly lights, dinky wooden chalets and the tempting smell of mulled wine turn the continent’s major cities into winter wonderlands every December — these are the best to visit.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in almost every city across Europe. Lights sparkle, the scent of roasting chestnuts warms the frosty air and miniature alpine chalets are piled high with unique gifts, regional foods and handmade decorations. Many markets date back to the Middle Ages, when cities such as Vienna and Nuremberg first held central fairs in December.

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Today, the best have all the traditional trimmings, including carol singing, artisan crafts and classic red and green decorations, set against a historic city backdrop for the ultimate festive weekend away. With its half-timbered houses, gothic cathedral and cobbled squares, this medieval riverside city is the storybook setting for France’s oldest Christmas market, held in the Unesco-listed Grande-Île.