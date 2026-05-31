8 Essential Tasks to Add to Your June Gardening Checklist

Garden expert Amber Tunney reveals the eight tasks to keep your outdoor space healthy, productive and full of colour all summer long. From feeding hanging plants to harvesting first early potatoes, here's what you need to do in June.

With the beginning of summer just around the corner and mini heatwaves already sweeping across parts of the UK, June marks one of the busiest, but most rewarding, months in the gardening calendar.

As temperatures climb and daylight stretches long into the evening, gardens across the country are bursting into life with colour, fragrance and fresh produce. It's the perfect time to prep your garden furniture for summer and consider dusting off the BBQ too. From blooming flower beds to thriving vegetable patches, the combination of warmer weather and longer days creates the perfect conditions for growth.

But while June can transform outdoor spaces into vibrant summer sanctuaries, it also brings a fresh set of challenges for gardeners keen to keep their plants healthy during the hotter months ahead. From making key mistakes with your lawn to neglecting your indoor plants, it's a critical month.

Amber Tunney, plant buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres, has revealed her eight tasks to add to your June gardening checklist to ensure your outdoor space stays healthy, productive and full of colour all summer long. At the top of the priority list is making sure all your plants get the most out of the hot, sunny weather without overheating. Amber advises shading greenhouses, moving hanging plants outside and giving your greenery enough food and water.

She also recommends some basic maintenance like giving wisteria its summer prune, tending to tomato plants and protecting any fruit trees from birds and wildlife. Garden expert Amber Tunney has revealed her eight tasks to add to your June gardening checklist to ensure your outdoor space stays healthy, productive and full of colour all summer long.

Eight gardening tasks to tackle in June include feeding hanging and pot plants every few weeks, covering fruit with netting, applying tomato feed to fruiting vegetables, starting to harvest first early potatoes and putting hanging baskets outside. To keep plants in containers and hanging baskets thriving, regular feeding is essential. Using a liquid fertiliser every couple of weeks will help plants stay vibrant and full throughout summer.

Lightweight netting helps prevent birds from reaching the fruit while still allowing sunlight, air and rain to get through. Tomato feed is a versatile food for lots of plants, including wisteria, strawberries and the ones in your greenhouse and hanging baskets. Once tomatoes and other fruiting vegetables begin producing flowers and fruit, switching to a tomato feed helps support healthy development.

Harvesting first early potatoes in June provides the best, freshest flavour while also helping gardeners avoid peak blight season later in the summer. Carefully lift potatoes with a fork to avoid damaging the crop and enjoy them while they're fresh for the best taste and texture. With June delivering consistent warm temperatures, indoor hanging plants can be moved outdoors as they will be happy in balmy conditions





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June Gardening Checklist Garden Expert Amber Tunney Hanging Plants Potatoes Tomato Feed Netting Fertiliser Summer Maintenance

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