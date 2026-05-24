8 Easy Home Makeovers to Brighten Up Your Space

Spring into action with these 8 easy home makeovers. Whether you're looking to brighten up your front door, revive tired wood, or give your walls a fresh new look, we've got you covered.

Spring into action with these 8 easy home makeovers. Whether you're looking to brighten up your front door, revive tired wood, or give your walls a fresh new look, we've got you covered.

From swapping out heavy curtains for lighter alternatives to jazzing up internal doors with leftover paint, these simple DIY projects will have your home looking and feeling like new in no time. So why not get creative and give your home the spring makeover it deserves? Start by switching out your curtains for something lighter, such as white muslin.

This will instantly bring an airy feel to any room, and thanks to its tight weave, muslin frays slowly, so you can either leave the edges raw for a relaxed look or hem them for a more tailored finish. Next, consider dyeing your bed linen to give it a fresh new look. Dylon sells a selection of shades ranging from Jeans Blue through to Peony Pink, and with a simple machine dye process, you can achieve professional-looking results at home.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, try using a grout pen to brighten up tired lines and make tiles look like new. B&Q sells a pack of two white grout pens for £9.99, and with a simple application process, you can achieve a like-new finish in no time.

Finally, don't forget to jazz up your internal doors with leftover paint. A fresh coat can add colour and character to any room, and with a simple sanding and painting process, you can achieve a professional-looking finish without breaking the bank. So why not get creative and give your home the spring makeover it deserves





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