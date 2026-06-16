Eight crew members are dead in a B-52 bomber crash shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, northeast of Los Angeles, on Monday morning, the base said. The crew was a mix of military officials, government civilians and government contractors.

Eight crew members are dead in a B-52 bomber crash shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, northeast of Los Angeles, on Monday morning, the base said.

The crew was a mix of military officials, government civilians and government contractors. The crew was a mix of military officials, government civilians and government contractors.

While President Donald Trump was meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he said the Strait of Hormuz would be"completely open" on Friday, adding that the strait will be"toll free.

"The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to potentially end the months-long war in the Middle East, but some key questions still remain. CNN's Nic Robertson reports. CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones spoke with players on Arya FC, a Los Angeles-based mostly Iranian rec league soccer team, about their feelings ahead of the Iranian national team’s first World Cup match. UFC fighter Josh Hokit insulted former first lady Michelle Obama at Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event.

When asked about Hokit's comment, the White House refused to directly address the question. CNN's Jake Tapper reports. President Trump watched UFC Freedom 250 from a seat next to the octagon on the White House South Lawn, part of events marking America’s 250th anniversary. Today's events also landed on his 80th birthday.

The 29-year-old stepson of Norway’s crown prince has been convicted of rape and domestic violence. Marius Borg Hoiby was sentenced to four years in prison. He was acquitted of two other rape charges. CNN's Ivana Scatola reports.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the UK will ban social media for under-16s. The proposed restrictions are planned to come into force in Spring 2027.





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