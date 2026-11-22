As we await Robert Pattinson’s first outing as 007, these are the classics worth revisiting now.

Terrible puns. Rampant misogyny. Disposable female characters. A frequently stale rotation of vodka martinis, gun fights, and stiff-upper-lip bureaucracy.

Bond movies are very easy to make fun of—and, let’s face it, of the 25 that have so far been released over the past six decades, a majority are pretty forgettable. But there are a handful that are worth watching, even if you actively abhor the subgenre. Following Robert Pattinson’s appointment as the new 007, we present eight Bond films that are actually decent. May more follow!

Also read 'Real Time': Bill Maher On 'GTA VI', Robert Pattinson As James Bond

Where it all began. A suave Sean Connery, Ursula Andress as the bikini-clad Honey Ryder, the pristine white beaches of Jamaica… this Terence Young-helmed first installment of the franchise laid the blueprint for everything that followed, but is also a thoroughly entertaining romp in its own right. It’s easy to see why it became a box-office bonanza and birthed a cultural phenomenon that endures to this day.

“Do you expect me to talk? ” growls Connery.

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“No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die! ” retorts Gert Fröbe’s hulking, laser-wielding Auric Goldfinger . For its quippy repartee, Shirley Bassey’s soaring opening track, a lethal bowler hat-wearing sidekick named Oddjob, and an all-female troop of pilots led by Honor Blackman, Guy Hamilton’s glittering thriller is pretty unbeatable. George Lazenby took on the mantle—just the once; what could be chicer?

—for the sixth Bond movie, a spy caper with a decidedly more romantic bent, given it features the womanizing 007 finally meeting his match in Diana Rigg’s turbulent countess. The ski chases, as crafted by director Peter R. Hunt, are thrilling, but it’s the film’s jaw-dropping, heartbreaking ending that makes it one for the ages. On the whole, the less said about Roger Moore’s stint as Bond, the better—though I’ll make an exception for this campy riot from Lewis Gilbert.

The ethereal Barbara Bach as a Soviet KGB agent? Richard Kiel’s menacing henchman Jaws, who chows down on his enemies with his giant steel teeth?

is both impressive and criminally under-seen. The stunts are bananas, the synthy ’80s music a delight, and Maryam d’Abo a standout as a cellist who moonlights as a sniper.

Pierce Brosnan’s four outings as Bond provided diminishing returns, but the first, directed by Martin Campbell, is a memorable one thanks to a range of factors: Dame Judi Dench as the franchise’s steely new M, Sean Bean as the dastardly 006, Robbie Coltrane as a Russian gangster, Alan Cumming as a slimy computer programmer, and Famke Janssen as the hilariously evilI’ll just say it: this film, once again helmed by Martin Campbell, which introduced Daniel Craig in the part of the tormented MI6 agent, is the best of the franchise to date.

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It has the perfect balance of grit and gloss, Eva Green as his slippery foil, a bloody-eyed Mads Mikkelsen, and a climactic Venetian set piece that has to be seen to be believed. Incredible.

“This is the end…” Adele’s swooning vocals on her Oscar-winning title track always send a shiver down my spine, and perfectly set the tone for Sam Mendes’s gripping take on the well-worn formula. It opens with a train ride from hell and builds to a crescendo in the Scottish Highlands, with everyone from a snarling Javier Bardem to franchise newcomers Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes all getting in on the action.

It’s proof that a Bond movie can tick all the requisite boxes and also be spectacular cinema. The next installment, directed by Denis Villeneuve, certainly has a lot to live up to. , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion.

She works across both the magazine and the website’s Arts & Lifestyle section, writing and editing pieces on film, TV, and awards season, as well as travel and food. She previously held the same role at Vogue Global Network, ...