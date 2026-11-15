8.8-billion-year-old exploding star spotted by James Webb telescope

Astronomers have spotted a exploding star from 8.8 billion years ago and will have another chance to view it in about 70 years.

Astronomers spot SN Ares that exploded 8.8 billion years ago in near-infrared images of the galaxy cluster MACS J0308.9+2645 taken by the James Webb Space Telescope A massive galaxy cluster is lensing the images coming from the supernova, meaning other images will arrive 73 and 76 years from now.

Astronomers at the Space Telescope Science Institute have spotted an exploding star from 8.8 billion years ago in high-resolution images from the James Webb Space Telescope . The images were taken in August 2025, and thanks to gravitational lensing, astronomers will have another chance to view it in about 70 years. The JWST was launched in December 2021 as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

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A space-based infrared observatory, the project is a joint association between NASA, the European Space Agency , and the Canadian Space Agency . Orbiting roughly 930,000 miles from Earth, the telescope captures images of exoplanets, star formation, and galaxy evolution, helping us understand the early universe. When it comes to detecting supernovae, the JWST has a stellar record, capturing some of the earliest supernovae, dated to just 730 million years after the Big Bang.

Scientists have combined data from Hubble and JWST to explain some ‘missing red supergiants’, while JWST has also spotted the Brightest of All Time supernova signature. This time around, astronomers will be able to spot the supernova, dubbed SN Ares, in another 70 years, thanks to gravitational lensing. According to Einstein’s general theory of relativity, massive objects warp the fabric of space and time. Even though light has no mass, the spacetime curvature caused by gravity bends light, too.

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This creates a cosmic magnifying glass or lens that can brighten light from a background source, helpingSome examples of this lensing are the Einstein Cross, where gravity splits the light of a distant quasar into four distinct images, arranged in the form of a cross. A molten ring magnifies the light of a background galaxy 20-fold and twists it into a glowing molten ring. In some cases, though, the light bent by gravitational lensing can arrive at different times.

While it can be just a few hours apart, in the case of SN Ares, the other light is expected to come in about 73 and 76 years. in August 2025. They classified it as a Type IIb Supernova after the spectroscopy results showed helium and hydrogen features, signifying that the star was losing its outer hydrogen layer due to an explosion.

Their analysis using a three-lens model shows that two more images of the supernova are yet to reach us. Their expected arrival after seven decades marks a rare inter-generational lensing viewing opportunity. We do not quite know how astronomy will play out in the next 70 years, but it will give the next generation a peek into the past too.

Another reason this event is important is that the arrival time of the next set of images depends on the geometry of space. Since theis also expanding, measuring the delay in when the images arrive will help astronomers compute the Hubble constant, the expansion rate of the universe. The researchers will make more spectroscopic measurements in 2027 to understand properties of the lens and accurately predict the delay. Ameya is a science writer based in Hyderabad, India.

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A Molecular Biologist at heart, he traded the micropipette to write about science during the pandemic and does not want to go back. He likes to write about genetics, microbes, technology, and public policy.