‘7th Heaven’ star Jeremy London refutes claims that he is ‘homeless,’ fires back at celebrity news reporters: ‘Stupid’

The actor sparked concern among fans on Thursday after taking to X to ask for help finding work and housing.

Jeremy London is denying claims that he is “homeless” following headlines about his plea for help finding work and housing.

“Guys … I have a condo in Florida. People mag out here making me look homeless 😂🤣,” London, 54, wrote.

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“I was just in shock from by boss’ behavior and didn’t want to have to go back to Florida. Jesus, they really have nothing else to report on 🥴. ”Jeremy London attends a Los Angeles screening in May 2026. He recently denied media reports claiming he was “homeless.

”In an X post, Jeremy London clarified that he owns a condo in Florida after news outlets reported he was “homeless. ”at celebrity news outlets in general: “Being a celebrity of any kind is so stupid. Our tweets should not be news. 😂.

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” The “Party of Five” actor also appeared to reassure fans that he was doing OK, responding in the comment section of an E! News article about his original post.

“I promise you this was blown out of proportion,” he wrote. “I have a condo in Florida. I just didn’t want to leave PA because I fell in love with it. Jeremy London responded to news coverage on social media, assuring fans that his situation was “blown out of proportion.

”“I was definitely sad and in shock. But I’m not destitute. Apologies for confusing wording in the moment. ” London initially sparked concern among fans about his employment and living situation on Thursday after sharing a post on X that has since been deleted.

“Guys … my boss is going through some kind of mental crisis and I may be losing my job and home … This can’t be happening again 😞,” he wrote,“If anyone has a job and home for me out there, please let me know,” he added. “I love working a real job on top of acting. I’m a good person. Why does this keep happening to me??

I’m not ok. ” The “Mallrats” star went on to explain that the situation was affecting his sleep and that he was “having a hard time breathing. ” He also said he was “praying” his boss was “just having a manic episode of some kind” and that he was “in shock. ”When one social media user expressed confusion over the situation, noting that London was “such a busy actor,” the “I’ll Fly Away” actor replied, “I wish this was true.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! In an X post, Jeremy London clarified that he owns a condo in Florida after news outlets reported he was"homeless.

" Jeremy London responded to news coverage on social media, assuring fans that his situation was"blown out of proportion. "Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection