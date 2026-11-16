‘7th Heaven’ child star shares eerie secret about her time on the show: ‘It’s weird’

Mackenzie Rosman reflected on playing Ruthie Camden in “7th Heaven” on “The Not So Little Rascals” podcast.

“7th Heaven” child star Mackenzie Rosman revealed she received fan mail from prisoners while on the show. “7th Heaven” child star Mackenzie Rosman revealed she got fan mail from prisoners during her time on the show.

Rosman said she’d get the fan mail “sometimes at my house. ”Collins, 41, joked that he and Warkol, 39, “weren’t f—-ing cute enough” to get the same treatment from locked-up fans. Warkol said that looking back, he realized it’s “weird” he “was so happy” to sign fan mail from strangers as a child star, which Rosman agreed with.

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“You’re just writing to an 8-year-old,” Rosman said in a kid’s voice before switching to a more serious tone, “It’s weird to get letters to your house. ”Warkol jokingly admitted, “I kind of wish I had a prison mail story though, I’ll be honest. ”She appeared in all 11 seasons of the family drama, which ended in May 2007.8Last month, Biel, 44, confirmed she’s producing a reboot of the hit series.

“What we want to create, how we want to modernize it, is really the things that are happening for teenagers and families that have teenagers all the way down to the youngest child,” sheBiel said she wants the reboot to address “technology-based issues, school stuff, bullying stuff, drugs, alcohol,” but “in a very real way, which is, I think, what the original kind of gently touched on. ”“But we were very careful about what our audience wanted,” Biel noted.

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“We had a lot of limitations. We have less limitations now. ” Biel also explained she wants the reboot to be a show she can watch with her and her husband Justin Timberlake’s kids“I cannot watch a lot of these things with them, and they love TV, and it’s my business,” she explained.

“My husband and I are in this business together doing these things, and we can’t share a lot of that with our kids. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Â©Aaron Spelling Prods/Everett CoRosman was 16 when the show ended in 2007 after 11 seasons. Â©Aaron Spelling Prods/Courtesy Everett Collection