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Collard Green Festival

7th annual Collard Green Festival brings food, family and community together in Prichard

FOX10News#581 in United States
7th annual Collard Green Festival brings food, family and community together in Prichard
Prichard · Brandon Norwood · Community Canopy Initiative
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The festival also included the crowning of a collard green champion and a toy drive with the Prichard Housing Authority.

PRICHARD, Ala. - The seventh annual Collard Green Festival brought food, family and community together in Prichard. Cooks showed their collard green recipes at the festival.

Vendors offered baked goods, health information and family-friendly activities. FOX10 was one of the teams competing in the festival’s events. The event annual celebrates culture and community, giving families a chance to spend the day eating, shopping and enjoying entertainment.

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“I think it’s a great activity to come to because it’s a part of our culture. You know, we love collard greens. It’s a family-friendly event. And you get to come out and just enjoy the day with your family and friends,” said Brandon Norwood, interim executive director of the Community Canopy Initiative.

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The festival included the crowning of a collard green champion. FOX10’s own Paula Redd won 2nd place in the collard greens with meat category. The festival also included a toy drive with the Prichard Housing Authority. People who missed the festival can drop off new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 18.

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Prichard Brandon Norwood Community Canopy Initiative Prichard Housing Authority Toy Drive

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