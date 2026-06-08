79th Tony Awards Celebrate Broadway Reunions, Historic Wins, and Pink's Dynamic Hosting

The 79th Tony Awards honored theatrical excellence with a night of emotional victories, including Joshua Henry's long-awaited Best Actor win and Bess Wohl's historic Best Play victory. Host Pink delivered a high-energy opening, and reunions like The Book of Mormon cast added nostalgic highlights to the celebration at Radio City Music Hall.

The 79th Tony Awards , held on June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, celebrated a night of theatrical reunions, heartfelt victories, and vibrant performances.

The ceremony, often described as a joyous summer camp reunion for the Broadway community, brought together stars from current hits and beloved classics. A highlight was a performance by the original cast of The Book of Mormon, including Josh Gad, Nikki M. James, and Andrew Rannells, to mark the show's 15th anniversary, with Gad's comedic dance to "Man Up" receiving enthusiastic applause.

Host Pink, in her debut as Tony Awards emcee, opened the show with a high-energy number that showcased her signature boldness. She paid homage to the season's productions in a medley of "Lady Marmalade," rewritten by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick, featuring a massive ensemble of 170 Broadway performers. The performance cleverly wove in references to actors and shows, creating a love letter to the Broadway season.

Pink's hosting was widely praised for its fearless energy and inclusivity, setting a celebratory tone for the evening. Several emotional moments stood out, particularly when Joshua Henry finally won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for his powerful portrayal of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime. After four previous nominations, Henry's win was met with prolonged cheering.

In his speech, he thanked his family, his first voice teacher, and Broadway legends Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, who had originated the role in the 1998 production. His co-star Caissie Levy, who also won her first Tony for Leading Actress in a Musical, shared a tearful backstage moment with Henry. Levy's speech included a unique thank you to the babysitters who enabled her to balance motherhood with her demanding career. Producer Lorne Michaels, accepting for Best Musical Schmigadoon!

, remarked, "Sometimes singing, dancing, jokes and a happy ending are all you need," highlighting the show's uplifting spirit. Playwright Bess Wohl made history by winning Best Play for Liberation, becoming the first American woman to win that Tonys category since Wendy Wasserstein in 1989. Wohl urged women and girls to "speak your truth and may the world be wise enough to listen," drawing a connection between the play's themes of 1970s feminism and contemporary gender equality struggles.

The night was punctuated by recurring themes of gratitude, artistic legacy, and the communal joy of live theater. From reunions to first-time winners, the Tonys underscored the enduring magic of Broadway and the individuals who bring its stories to life





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Tony Awards Broadway Pink Joshua Henry Bess Wohl Schmigadoon Ragtime Liberation The Book Of Mormon Broadway Musicals Theater Awards Caissie Levy

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