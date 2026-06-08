79th Annual Tony Awards Winners and Highlights

The 79th annual Tony Awards aired on Sunday, honoring the best of Broadway over the past year. Winners included Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy for Ragtime, Alden Ehrenreich for Becky Shaw, Shoshana Bean for The Lost Boys, Laurie Metcalf for Death of a Salesman, and more. The Lost Boys also won Best Original Score and Choreography, while Cats: The Jellicle Ball took home Best Choreography. P!NK hosted the ceremony, which featured celebrities like John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, and Dylan Mulvaney on the red carpet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Cole Escola attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

The 79th annual Tony Awards aired on Sunday, honoring the best of Broadway over the past year. Honorees included Broadway veterans as well as film and TV stars, including John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf, June Squibb, Alden Ehrenreich, Nathan Lane, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, and more. But who actually took home the coveted statuettes?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Dylan Mulvaney attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. And who were the red carpet winners? We’ve got the night’s best fashion moments in the gallery above! NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: P!

NK hosts The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Joshua Henry poses with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical award for Ragtime during the 79th Annual Tony Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: John Lithgow attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards on June 07, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Caissie Levy poses with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical award for Ragtime during the 79th Annual Tony Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Lesley Manville attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards Media Room at 3 West Club on June 07, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Ali Louis Bourzgui poses with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical award for The Lost Boys during The 79th Annual Tony Awards Media Room at 3 West Club on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Alden Ehrenreich poses with the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play award for Becky Shaw during the 79th Annual Tony Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Shoshana Bean poses with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical award for The Lost Boys during the 79th Annual Tony Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Laurie Metcalf, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards Media Room at 3 West Club on June 07, 2026 in New York City. Original Score Written for the Theatre“August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” — Music by Steve Bargonetti“Schmigadoon!

” — Music & Lyrics by Cinco Paul “Titaníque” — Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye BlueNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, winners of Best Choreography award for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards Media Room at 3 West Club on June 07, 2026 in New York City. Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”Costume Design in a Musical NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Qween Jean attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards on June 07, 2026 in New York City.

A private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials saidOfficials are investigating after a deceased person was discovered in a Burnet County house fire early Friday morning. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statedOfficials confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed detections to four.

Art Bra Austin once again proved the power of art, fashion, and community, raising an incredible $1.2 million for the Breast Cancer Resource Center during itsSafe in Austin Rescue Ranch in Leander asked for help from volunteers for the second day in a row following flooding they experienced Friday. The ranch said wha





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Tony Awards Broadway Theater Winners Ragtime The Lost Boys Cats: The Jellicle Ball P!NK John Lithgow Laurie Metcalf Red Carpet

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