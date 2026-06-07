79th Annual Tony Awards: Pink Hosts, Multiple Performances, and Strong Competition

The 79th annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. Eastern/5-8 p.m. Pacific, with Pink as the host. The show promises a big, honking opening number, performances from the best new musical and best musical revival nominees, and a special tribute to A Chorus Line. The competition is strong, with four very different shows vying for best new musical and two top best play nominees.

The 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Pink , will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. Eastern/5-8 p.m. Pacific.

Pink promises a big, honking opening number, written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick, that ends with some 170 people on stage, with lots of costume changes and some wire work. She has tapped Amber Ruffin, a writer and performer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, for help with jokes. In the audience will be Pink's mother, who took her to shows growing up in Philadelphia, and Pink's two children, a passing of the musical theater baton.

Pink's 15-year-old daughter, Willow, is an aspiring theater actor and urged her to host the Tonys. There will be performances from the seven best new musical and best musical revival nominees: The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! , Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime, and The Rocky Horror Show.

Other performances include the original lead cast members of The Book of Mormon, and Leslie Odom, Jr. will sing Without You from Rent during the In Memoriam section, in honor of that show's 30th anniversary. A Chorus Line will get a special tribute by Rachel Zegler.

The competition for best new musical is between four very different shows: Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), an opposites-attract rom-com; The Lost Boys, a stage adaptation of a 1987 teen movie vampire thriller; Schmigadoon! , which gently mocks golden-age Broadway shows; and Titanique, a camp musical comedy that reimagines the 1997 movie Titanic.

The two top best play nominees are Giant, exploring accusations of antisemitism against children's author Roald Dahl, and Liberation, about a consciousness-raising women's group in the 1970s that explores inequality, gender roles, and racism. Bill Rauch, who secured his first Tony nomination for co-directing the reimagined Cats: The Jellicle Ball, was a nominator for three seasons until this one and is impressed by the range now on Broadway.

He thinks there's so much variety on Broadway and so many artistic risks that people take. He left his three years as a nominator really impressed by the landscape, and he feels that this year as well. The oldest Tony-nominated actor in history, 96-year-old Chita Rivera, could become the oldest Tony winner if she hears her name called, surpassing Lois Smith who was 90 when she won in 2021





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79Th Annual Tony Awards Pink Broadway The Lost Boys Schmigadoon! Titanique Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime The Rocky Horror Show The Book Of Mormon Leslie Odom Jr. Rent A Chorus Line Rachel Zegler Giant Liberation Bill Rauch Chita Rivera Lois Smith

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