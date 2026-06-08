79th Annual Tony Awards Celebrate Broadway's Best

The 79th annual Tony Awards took place inside Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, featuring a three-hour parade of soaring songs, fabulous choreography, and heartfelt speeches.

The 79th annual Tony Awards took place inside Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, featuring a three-hour parade of soaring songs, fabulous choreography, and heartfelt speeches.

The event saw a 30th-anniversary celebration of three musicals that won four Tonys apiece. The ceremony was a spectacular display of talent, with performances by P!nk, who took to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as 'Leading Lady Marmalade,' and a Tony-fied rewrite featuring Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Lea Michele, Dylan Mulvaney, Shoshana Bean, and June Squibb. The evening was filled with stunning production numbers, including P!nk's rendition of the Labelle classic.

The event also saw several emotional speeches from the newly minted Tony winners, including John Lithgow, who won for his role in 'A Strange Loop.

' In the press room, Lithgow was thoughtful and articulate when talking about his experience working with actors who were not only singing and dancing but flying through the air, among other feats of technical wizardry. He quipped, 'These have gotten heavier over the years or I've gotten older, I'm not sure which,' while holding his Tony aloft. Co-directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch were also asked about what it meant to win directorial Tonys during Pride Month.

Levingston took a moment to get serious, saying, 'There are literally cities and states in this country right now trying to erase Pride Month. More than anything I hope that it's the refuge.

If you can't find this kind of queer, Black joy that's accessible to all of us, no matter where you come from, then this is your invitation to come to Broadway and get a dose of it for two and a half hours and bring it back to where you came from.

' The evening also saw Qween Jean make history as the first openly trans person to win a Tony for best costume design of a musical for 'A Strange Loop. ' She spoke about how NYC ball culture - where queer creatives craft trailblazing art despite limited resources - informed her work on the musical.

Lynn Ahrens, who wrote the musical's lyrics, was played off before she got to say her piece during the acceptance speech for best revival of a musical. In the press room, she was invited to give the speech she would have made, which she did... mostly. She spoke about how the show fits beautifully at Lincoln Center and how the times they're in fit the show so beautifully.

The event also saw Caissie Levy win the Tony for her role as Mother in 'Merrily We Roll Along,' and Tom Kitt, the co-creator of the musical, debuted some compelling ideas about Broadway's future in the digital era backstage in the press room. He made the case that the Lincoln Center Theater archives should be made public to the whole country by digital means





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Tony Awards Broadway P!Nk A Strange Loop Qween Jean Lynn Ahrens Caissie Levy Tom Kitt

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