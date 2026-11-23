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First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses. First responders on scene of the four-vehicle crash that injured three people on Springwood Road in York Township Dec. 3, 2025.

A 79-year-old man died in January from injuries sustained in a car crash in which his car collided head-on with a vehicle driving in the wrong lane in York Township. The crash occured the night of on Dec. 3, 2025 around 8:57 p.m. on Springwood Road between Chapel Church Road and Oakwood Road, police said.

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Rachel Stein, 26, was arrested on Nov. 18 for the death of Robert Barnas and the injury of one passenger in a car accident caused by “road rage,” according to officials. Stein was reportedly driving northbound on Springwood Road, and Maya Brooks, 22, was driving behind her. After driving 20 to 30 mph over the speed limit, Stein “brake-checked” Brooks by quickly slowing down below 25 mph, according to police. Brooks allegedly responded by passing Stein in the oncoming lane.

Police said dash camera footage shows Stein accelerating over 50 mph to prevent Brooks from getting in front of her car. Brooks was able to pass Stein as they entered a left-hand curve, without causing a collision, according to police records. Stein, “without hesitation,” then steered into the oncoming lane as Brooks approached an uninvolved car. Police said Stein would have had to pass Brooks and the other car before re-entering the northbound lane.

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As Stein was driving in the oncoming lane, she approached a blind hillcrest, according to dash camera footage. Subsequently, Stein struck Robert Barnas' vehicle as he was traveling southbound with his wife, Merry Barnas, 79. This reportedly caused Robert Barnas' car to hit the guardrail and then the vehicle traveling behind him. Stein’s vehicle hit Brooks right front bumper, officials said.

Robert Barnas suffered from a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, a broken lower spine, hip crests, front pelvic bones, severe bleeding shock and infection-related shock. He later died on January 14, 2026, as a result of these injuries. Merry Barnas reportedly required multiple operative procedures to treat her injuries after the accident. Records show she had a collapsed right lung, broken ribs on both sides, breaks in her right forearm and right ankle, a broken tailbone and an abdominal hernia.

Officials said Stein did not want to be taken to the hospital following the crash, but went to York Hospital later that night. She reportedly suffered from a broken lower back bone, right ankle/heel breaks, and deep bruising in the stomach area. Hearing her speak and curse on the dashcam footage as she braked, accelerated, and passed, gave further insight into her mentality, anger, and lack of regard for others on the road.

Police said they spoke to individuals at the scene following the collision and that Stein agreed to let them use her dash camera in the investigation. In a later interview with police, Stein reportedly said Brooks collided with her and pushed her into the oncoming lane, denying that any passing took place. This statement contradicted the statement she made at the scene, following the crash.

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Police said, “Her new statement was clearly not truthful and was dispelled by dashcam footage, crash data retrieval, and vehicle damage inspection. ”Hiker survives 550-foot fall from Mount Timpanogos Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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