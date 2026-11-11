A comprehensive British Social Attitudes study reveals that 78 percent of citizens now regard Israel as a serious threat to global stability, surpassing perceptions of the US and Iran.

A comprehensive British Social Attitudes survey published by the National Centre for Social Research has revealed that seventy-eight percent of Britons now identify Israel as a serious threat to world peace. This figure represents a substantial increase from previous years and highlights growing concern among the population regarding international relations.

The latest findings demonstrate that nearly four out of five respondents consider Israel a severe danger to global stability. This percentage has risen sharply from the forty-eight percent recorded in two thousand five. The current level of concern exceeds public perceptions of other major regional and global powers.

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Specifically, the figure is higher than the proportion of people who view Iran or the United States as serious threats. According to the report titled Middle East conflicts, seventy-five percent of Britons view Iran as a serious threat while seventy-four percent hold this assessment of the United States. Israel's reputation has seemingly suffered from its involvement in recent Middle East conflict.

Public concern escalated markedly following heavy damage sustained by Gaza during military operations. By autumn two thousand twenty-four, the proportion of Britons viewing Israel as a serious threat had climbed to seventy-three percent. This surge occurred against the backdrop of intense regional instability and widespread media coverage of the conflict.

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Whilst the metric receded to approximately two-thirds during two thousand twenty-five, it rebounded sharply to seventy-eight percent in a spring two thousand twenty-six survey. This final rise followed the joint US-Israeli air bombardment campaign targeting Iran. The data suggests that ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to shape British public opinion on international security issues.

Public perception diverged significantly along party lines, though clear majorities across all mainstream political affiliations registered profound concern. Supporters of the Green Party proved the most likely to view Israel as a serious threat at eighty-eight percent. Labour Party supporters followed closely with eighty-four percent expressing similar assessments.

Liberal Democrat supporters stood at seventy-nine percent, while Conservative Party backers were at seventy percent. Reform UK supporters showed the lowest but still majority concern at sixty-two percent. These findings provide critical insight into how domestic populations perceive foreign policy challenges.

The report tracks a marked escalation in public concern across recent years. The shift in attitude reflects deep-seated anxieties about the consequences of modern warfare on civilian infrastructure and regional stability. Political divisions remain evident even within parties that share a baseline of concern.

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These results indicate that the British public is increasingly critical of military interventions in the Middle East. The sharp rise in perceived threat levels correlates directly with specific escalations in hostilities. Observers note that the intensity of media coverage plays a significant role in shaping these perceptions.

The National Centre for Social Research continues to monitor these trends as they evolve. Future surveys will likely reflect further shifts in public sentiment depending on diplomatic developments. The current data serves as a stark indicator of changing attitudes toward traditional allies and adversaries.