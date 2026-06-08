7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Philippines During School Ceremonies, Killing 4 and Triggering Tsunami

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, 2026, during morning flag ceremonies at schools, killing at least 4 people and injuring over 200. The quake, centered near General Santos City, triggered a tsunami with waves up to 1.4 meters, damaged buildings and infrastructure, and prompted a national response led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Phivolcs recorded over 70 aftershocks and warned of more to come.

Powerful Quake Strikes During Morning Flag Ceremonies

Powerful Quake Strikes During Morning Flag Ceremonies

Students and teachers at Mahayahay Elementary School in Malita, Davao Occidental , were gathered for their Monday morning flag ceremony when a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at approximately 7:38 a.m. local time on June 8, 2026. Video footage captured the violent shaking, showing children and staff immediately dropping to the ground and taking cover. Despite the intensity, no injuries were reported at that school, and classes were later suspended pending safety assessments. However, across the region, more than 100 students at various schools sustained bruises or fainted in panic during similar flag-raising ceremonies, according to Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the Office of Civil Defense in the region.

Students and teachers at Mahayahay Elementary School in Malita, Davao Occidental, were gathered for their Monday morning flag ceremony when a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck at approximately 7:38 a.m. local time on June 8, 2026. Video footage captured the violent shaking, showing children and staff immediately dropping to the ground and taking cover. Despite the intensity, no injuries were reported at that school, and classes were later suspended pending safety assessments. However, across the region, more than 100 students at various schools sustained bruises or fainted in panic during similar flag-raising ceremonies, according to Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the Office of Civil Defense in the region.

Widespread Damage and Tsunami Alert

The earthquake, which the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) attributed to movement along the Cotabato Trench at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), was centered about 13 kilometers (8 miles) southwest of General Santos City, a tuna-processing hub with over 700,000 residents. The quake triggered a tsunami warning, with waves up to 1.4 meters (about 4.6 feet) observed along some coasts. A 3-foot tsunami washed ashore, prompting evacuations in low-lying coastal areas. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System initially issued a threat but later canceled it after waves subsided. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a rapid national response for affected communities, directing the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of Civil Defense to conduct damage assessments and provide aid.

In General Santos, at least one small building collapsed, and a key access bridge was damaged. The international airport was temporarily shut down, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights. At Matanao National High School in Davao del Sur, a building collapsed, but because students and teachers were outside for the flag ceremony, no injuries were reported. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in General Santos, where at least one partially collapsed structure is being inspected.

Casualties and Aftershocks

As of the latest reports, at least four people have been confirmed dead and more than 200 others injured across the affected areas. Authorities are still verifying reports of additional deaths, with Reuters citing at least five possible fatalities. Phivolcs recorded more than 70 aftershocks as of 9:30 a.m., with magnitudes ranging up to 5.5, and warned that more aftershocks are expected in the coming hours and days. Dr. Winchelle Ian Sevilla, Chief Science Research Specialist at DOST-PHIVOLCS, advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid damaged structures, emphasizing that aftershocks could trigger further collapses.

Seismic Context and Preparedness Lessons

The Philippines is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, lying along the Pacific Ring of Fire. The Cotabato Trench, where this earthquake originated, is a major subduction zone capable of generating large quakes and tsunamis. This event is the strongest earthquake to hit the Philippines in 2026. In 2013, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Bohol, killing over 200 people, and in 1976, a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Moro Gulf generated a tsunami that killed thousands. The quick adherence to safety protocols in schools, such as the "duck, cover, and hold" method, likely prevented higher casualties in this instance. The footage from Mahayahay Elementary School serves as a powerful reminder of the suddenness of natural disasters and the importance of remaining prepared.

Government Response and Ongoing Assessment

President Marcos Jr. has directed all relevant agencies to conduct rapid damage assessments and provide aid to affected communities. The Department of Social Welfare and Development is mobilizing relief goods, while the Office of Civil Defense coordinates search and rescue operations. The international community, including the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, has offered assistance. Phivolcs continues to monitor seismic activity and has urged the public to stay informed through official channels. As the region braces for more aftershocks, the resilience of local communities and the effectiveness of disaster preparedness measures are being put to the test.





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Mindanao earthquake 7.8 magnitude quake Davao Occidental General Santos tsunami warning school flag ceremony Phivolcs earthquake casualties Cotabato Trench Pacific Ring of Fire disaster preparedness

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