The good news for the Philadelphia 76ers is that they were able to pull out a convincing win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night to advance to the NBA Cup q

Nov 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey controls the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectover the Indiana Pacers on Friday night to advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in franchise history. The bad news is that they'll beThe Sixers will be without both LeBron James and Joel Embiid in Houston. Both guys haven't played in both legs of back-to-backs this season, and both played in Indiana on Friday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown will also miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, leaving Philadelphia without three of its five starters for the matchup with the Rockets, who have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference at 14-5. The team will also be without a couple of key reserves in Dominick Barlow and Dean Wade .