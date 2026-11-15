76ers' Recent Resting of LeBron James Is Bigger Than It Seems

For the Philadelphia 76ers, making it through the regular season as healthy as possible is the goal. Barring a catastrophic collapse, the Sixers should be in th

Nov 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James stands for the anthem before a game against the Boston Celtics at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the Philadelphia 76ers, making it through the regular season as healthy as possible is the goal. Barring a catastrophic collapse, the Sixers should be in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference when all is said and done.

Also read Philadelphia 76ers Face Crisis as Tacko Fall Remains Inactive Amid Frontcourt Injuries

But, if they're not healthy—specifically if well-worn stars LeBron James and Joel Embiid aren't healthy—then they're not going to be able to make much noise in the postseason.on Thursday night despite the fact that the game wasn't part of a back-to-back set for Philly is an encouraging sign that confirms that the team indeed has the big-picture view in mind. Nick Nurse confirmed as much after the game, which theon his key contributors .

And while the decision to sit James probably came as a disappointment to the fans in Philly who purchased tickets for the game, you can't argue against the logic. At nearly 42 years old, James can't be held to the same standard as his peers twenty years his junior in terms of minutes and games played. He's going to need some extra rest, and if that has to come on a random Thursday in November, then so be it.

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If it helps him be at his best come April, then it's worth it. Luckily, the Sixers have the depth to fill in for James when necessary, as they could simply slot Dean Wade, or even Jabari Walker into the starting spot. Or they could bump Jaylen Brown over to power forward and go with a small look. They have options.

However, they have fewer choices when it comes to filling in for Embiid, who will also need plenty of rest nights throughout the season in order to maintain his health. Adem Bona is the only true center on the regular roster behind Embiid, and he's been underwhelming this season, to say the least. He's also missed four consecutive games for Philly due to a neck injury.

Dominick Barlow still hasn't made his season debut as he continues to be sidelined due to a back injury. And of course, Ariel Hukporti, who probably would have been the second center behind Embiid, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the first game of the preseason. So Philadelphia's center depth is in rough shape, which makes it more difficult for the Sixers to rest Embiid, compared to James, at this point in the season.

Barlow's return will help. but it's clear that the front office needs to do something to bolster the depth behind the former MVP in order to lessen his load. It remains to be seen what that looks like, but Jaylen Brown wouldn't mind seeing the 7'6" Tacko Fall, who made his season debut against the Raptors, get some more burn.

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Fall might not be the real answer for the Sixers, but even the players know that the area needs to be addressed. Now it'sMICHAEL KASKEY-BLOMAIN Michael Kaskey-Blomain covers the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles for On SI. As a credentialed media member, Michael has covered the Sixers since before Joel Embiid was known as “The Process” for a variety of outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer, CBS Sports and ESPN 97.3.

He has also covered the Eagles extensively for outlets including FanSided and Athlon Sports. Michael resides in Philadelphia and believes that American is the superior cheese for a cheesesteak.