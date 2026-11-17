LeBron James filed a lawsuit Tuesday against PlayVision Inc., the developer of an AI sports-betting app called Bron, accusing the company of violating his publicity rights and trademarks through AI-generated images and his nickname. The lawsuit seeks to bar further use, profits, and damages including punitive damages.

LeBron James filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the developers of an AI sports-betting app, accusing the company of violating his publicity rights and trademarks by branding the product Bron and using AI-generated images of him in marketing materials.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in New York. James attorneys described the alleged conduct as a willful, bad-faith tactic designed to capitalize on the star name and likeness to promote a new and unknown product. The complaint asks the court to bar the developers from using James name, surrender any resulting profits and pay damages, including the fair-market value of its alleged use and punitive damages.

Also read LeBron James to miss Monday's game vs. the Nets

PlayVision App Defendants Intentionally Misled Users

Defendants did not care that they had engaged in illegal conduct to gain notoriety for their previously unknown app, the lawsuit read. They intentionally created the false impression that Mr. James endorsed and was affiliated with their Bron App, in an effort to drive downloads and paid subscriptions. PlayVision Inc., the California-based developer of the app, was launched in 2025 by CEO Anish Gupta and CTO Marc Zoghby with backing from startup accelerator Y Combinator.

Advertisement

The company developed a platform that uses artificial intelligence to analyze game and practice footage for sports teams and fans. PlayVision launched the Bron app this year, saying it does not accept wagers directly but charges a subscription fee for features such as bet tracking and odds comparisons. A marketing campaign this month depicted a person resembling James, complete with similar tattoos, voice and No. 23 jersey, using the app in a locker room.

The company took the ad down, but not before it was reposted and viewed roughly 1 million times, according to the lawsuit. Messages sent by The Associated Press through the app website and by OutKick seeking comment were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Gupta responded to the attorneys demand on social media by writing that the app would get a new name, but no new name had been adopted by the time the lawsuit was filed, leading James legal team to suggest the company was milking the controversy for attention. Gupta wrote on social media this week that the new name will be announced Wednesday.

LeBron James Exclusive Deal With Polymarket

The lawsuit notes that James typically commands tens of millions of dollars for such endorsement deals and that he already has an exclusive deal with the prediction market platform Polymarket. It alleges that the app marketing was especially harmful in part because it showed the AI-generated James scrolling through bets involving NBA players.

The integrity of NBA competition and the public confidence that players are not betting on the games they play is of paramount importance to the league, its players, and its fans, the lawsuit said. Any suggestion that an active NBA player is betting on NBA games is therefore far from a trivial matter, and it should not be used for clicks and views.

Advertisement

James longtime media advisor Adam Mendelsohn told Front Office Sports that the intent may have been to provoke a cease-and-desist letter for publicity. I am sure the intent here was for us to send a cease and desist in order to make it a story, Mendelsohn said. You would prefer not to respond but you do not have a choice in a situation like this. It is not the first time and it will not be the last.

Gimmicks Never Work According To James Advisor

For what it is worth, these gimmicks never work because people see through it. The case is the latest legal action by James over unauthorized use of his likeness. The lawsuit states that the defendants engaged in a willful, bad-faith tactic to use the player fame, likeness and nickname to promote a new and unknown product.

James attorneys want the court to stop the developers from using his name, to give up any money they have already made and to award damages, including fair market value for the use of his name as well as punitive damages. PlayVision has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. The Bron app remains available as of Tuesday.

The company had previously described its platform as using artificial intelligence to analyze game and practice footage for sports teams and fans, and the Bron app as a subscription service for bet tracking and odds comparisons that does not take direct wagers.