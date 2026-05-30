76ers hire Mike Gansey as new president weeks after firing Daryl Morey

The post-Daryl Morey era of Philadelphia 76ers basketball is underway.

The team has hired Mike Gansey as its new president of basketball operations after a 15-year stint with the Cavaliers,Gansey had worked his way up the Cavs front office for years and was the team’s general manager since 2021 after a four-year stint in the same role with the Cavaliers’ G League team.

Gansey, 43, helped build the current Cavs roster, which earned its first Eastern Conference finals appearance since LeBron James left in 2018, though they wereThe Cavaliers have been a playoff mainstay in the Eastern Conference, making the postseason in each of the last four seasons, which they hadn’t done since 2014-18 during James’ second stint.. Joel Embiid is going to make a combined $120 million for the next two seasons, with a $67 million player option in 2028-29.

Daryl Morey talks to the media during Paul George’s Philadelphia 76ers introductory press conference on July 23, 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Paul George enters the third year of a four-year deal, pocketing $54 million next season with a $56.6 million player option for 2026-27. Tyrese Maxey has three years left on his contract and is scheduled to make north of $40 million next season.





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