Sixers Face Injured Cavaliers in NBA Cup Opener as LeBron Returns to Cleveland

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Emirates NBA Cup Group Play on October 24, 2026. Injury reports and star matchups define this critical early-season clash.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 24, 2026, for the opening game of the Emirates NBA Cup Group Play round. This high-stakes matchup takes place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia and serves as the first of three scheduled meetings between these two Eastern Conference rivals this season. The visit from Cleveland marks a significant moment in the league standings as both teams look to establish early dominance.

Philadelphia arrives in Cleveland with the strongest record in professional basketball, holding an eight-win, one-loss mark through nine games. The integration of star additions Jaylen Brown and LeBron James alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey has created a powerful offensive unit that has exceeded early expectations. Fans and analysts alike have been impressed by how quickly these high-profile players have meshed together on both ends of the floor.

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Tyrese Maxey continues to lead the 76ers in scoring with an impressive average of 28.0 points per game. He demonstrates remarkable versatility by creating shots in various scenarios, including half-court sets, pick-and-roll actions, and transition opportunities. Maxey has established himself as the primary offensive engine for Philadelphia, capable of generating buckets through any facet of their system with consistent efficiency.

Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid each contribute approximately 20 points per game, often operating through Embiid in the post to generate open looks for Brown on cuts to the elbow and restricted area. Forty-one-year-old LeBron James has emerged as the perfect utility player for the roster, averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. Despite shooting just 26 percent from three-point range and 64 percent from the free-throw line, his playmaking and ability to fill lineup gaps have been invaluable to the team.

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The 76ers have also been stellar on the defensive end, ranking second-best in the NBA with a rating that has allowed them to pull away in close games. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and former Cavalier Dean Wade have provided strong perimeter defense, with Wade particularly noted for his disciplined coverage. Second-year guard VJ Edgecombe has simplified his game to become one of the league best rebounding guards, averaging 7.0 boards per game while utilizing his athleticism effectively.

The Cavaliers enter this crucial contest with a 4-4 record, sitting in a precarious position after suffering back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia. The team has hit a significant injury bug, with wing players Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson ruled unavailable due to ongoing issues. These absences have created substantial gaps in Cleveland perimeter defense and depth that will be difficult to fill against a top-tier opponent.

Starting center Jarrett Allen and guard Tyrese Proctor are listed as questionable for the Friday matchup, casting doubt on whether they will suit up against the dominant 76ers. Their potential absence would force major lineup adjustments for head coach Kenny Atkinson, potentially moving Mario Hezonja to the four spot and inserting Sam Merrill at small forward. Rookie guard Meleek Thomas has also shown composure in limited action and could see increased minutes.

Donovan Mitchell must elevate his performance to carry the offensive load for Cleveland in the absence of key pieces. He needs to play with uber-aggressive energy to give the Cavaliers a chance against a team that has looked better than most predicted at this stage of the season. If the Cavs are missing Allen and their wings, the challenge of containing Philadelphia stars will be even more daunting.

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Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is expected to attend the October 24 matchup, adding pressure to secure a statement victory in front of a home crowd. The game carries additional personal narrative weight as LeBron James returns to his former hometown, creating a compelling storyline for fans and media alike. The reception James and former Cavalier Dean Wade receive from the Cleveland crowd will be a notable subplot to the competitive action.

Evan Mobley will need to navigate foul trouble carefully while anchoring the paint, especially if Allen is unavailable to share the load. Role players like Thomas Bryant, Mario Hezonja, and Tristan Enaruna may need to assume larger defensive responsibilities against Joel Embiid and the versatile Sixers frontcourt. The outcome of this game could significantly impact the group dynamics and playoff positioning for both franchises in the early stages of the season.