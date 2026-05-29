76ers agree to deal with Cavaliers' Mike Gansey to be team president, AP source says

The Philadelphia 76ers have found their replacement for Daryl Morey

have found their replacement for Daryl Morey and have agreed to hire Mike Gansey as their president of basketball operations, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

The 43-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a first-team All-Big East selection. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the He replaces Morey, who was fired earlier this month after the 76ers were eliminated in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.to end Morey’s sixth season in charge, and the organization quickly decided that someone else would lead the basketball operations department.

The Sixers went 270-212 in the regular season under Morey but just 28-26 in the postseason, failing to advance past the second round. They returned to the playoffs this season after missing them for the only time in Morey’s tenure in 2024-25, when they went 24-58. Myers built the Golden State teams that won NBA championships in 2015, ’17, ’18 and ’22.

He worked as a commentator at ESPN after leaving the Warriors before joining Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in October 2025 as president of sports. His first major move with the Sixers is adding Gansey to the front office. The 76ers decided when they fired Morey to keep Nick Nurse as their coach. Who are the 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history?

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