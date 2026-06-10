73-Year-Old Swaps UK Retirement for Dream Role as Holiday Rep in Majorca

Jeff Locke-Lavell, 73, left a London hospitality career and retirement plans behind for a vibrant new life as a TUI BLUE representative in Majorca, proving it's never too late for a fresh start. He shares how the move transformed his lifestyle and reconnected him with a childhood dream.

At 73, most people are winding down. Jeff Locke-Lavell has done the opposite, swapping grey UK skies and retirement plans for a brand-new life helping holidaymakers in the Majorca n sunshine.

Now working as a TUI BLUE rep at the luxury TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar, Jeff says taking the leap abroad has been 'life-changing' and proves it's never too late to start again. He's even learning to scuba dive for the first time.

'I thought I'd be slowing down,' he said. 'Instead, I've started a completely new chapter and I'm happier than ever. ' Before his move, Jeff spent decades working in London's fast-paced hospitality scene. 'I worked in hospitality for around 20 years in various roles and later went on to run pubs,' he said.

'It was full-on, long hours, busy environments. I loved it, but it's very different to the life I have now.

' The contrast could not be greater. 'In London, it's always go, go, go,' he said. 'Cold mornings, long shifts, constantly on the move. Now I wake up to sunshine, spend my days talking to people who are on holiday and helping them enjoy themselves.

It's a completely different way of life.

' Jeff Locke-Lavell, 73, and his wife Sarah moved to Spain together with plans to retire. Jeff and his wife Sarah first fell in love with Spain during visits to Nerja, where her parents moved more than a decade ago.

'We loved the lifestyle straight away, it was the warmth of the people, the pace of life, and of course the weather,' he said. 'We always said we'd move one day, but things sped up and suddenly it became real. ' The couple bought a renovation project near Sarah's parents, with Jeff planning a quieter life. The idea was simple: he'd retire, renovate the house and enjoy a slower pace, but life had other ideas.

Sarah landed her dream role with TUI as a Kids Club rep, working across Benidorm, Lapland and Majorca, leaving the couple apart for long periods.

'It was tough being away from each other,' Jeff said. 'That's when I thought, why not give it a go myself? ' Encouraged by Sarah, Jeff applied to become a TUI BLUE rep and was stunned when he got the job, starting the role in his seventies. 'I honestly couldn't believe it,' he said.

'At my age, you don't expect someone to say yes, but they did, and it's the best thing that's happened to me. ' That decision also brought back a childhood dream. 'I remember being on holiday as a kid in Cornwall, looking at the people working there and thinking, one day I'd love to do that,' he said. 'I just never imagined I'd actually do it in my seventies.

' Now based at the TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar, Jeff is at the heart of the guest experience, welcoming customers, sharing insider tips and helping create unforgettable holidays. This year, TUI BLUE is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

'We're called 'makers of happy' and that really sums it up,' Jeff said. 'Everything is taken care of for guests from the moment they arrive, so they can properly switch off and enjoy themselves. ' TUI BLUE hotels are designed to take the stress out of holidays, combining accommodation, experiences and on-the-ground support to make things as easy as possible for guests. 'No two guests are the same,' Jeff added.

'Some want total relaxation, others want adventure and my job is to work that out and make it happen. ' His days are packed, from hosting welcome meetings to helping guests book TUI Musement experiences across the island. 'I love the variety,' Jeff said. 'One minute I'm chatting to a family about things to do, the next I'm pointing couples towards hidden gems across the island.

' Among his top recommendations for visitors? 'If you want to see the real Majorca, I always suggest heading out to places like the mountains around Sóller or taking a boat trip along the coast,' he said. 'There are some incredible hidden coves and the island has so much more to offer than people expect. ' He added: 'For something special, I love recommending a Palma day trip.

The old town, the cathedral, the food, it's a brilliant day out. And for families, the experiences we offer mean you can really make the most of your time here without the stress. Everything's taken care of. The whole experience is about making things easy for people so they can just enjoy their holiday, and that's what I love being part of.

' When he's not working, Jeff and Sarah are making the most of island life together. 'We spend our time off exploring Majorca,' he said. 'There's always something new to discover. It's a brilliant place to live and work.

' And he's even ticking off long-held ambitions. 'I've just started learning to scuba dive,' he said





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Senior Career Change Retirement Majorca TUI BLUE Hospitality Relocation Life After 70 Travel Job

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