On Thursday, the United Way of Lake County distributed 700 turkeys and thousands of pounds of Thanksgiving food ahead of the holiday.

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio - On Thursday, the United Way of Lake County distributed 700 turkeys and thousands of pounds of Thanksgiving food ahead of the holiday.

For United Way’s annual Unite for the Holiday food distribution, 40 local food pantries and food providers received the hundreds of turkeys along with grocery bags filled with holiday meal essentials, United Way said. Through the food pantries and providers, families across Lake County will receive Thanksgiving meals.

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“Thanksgiving is a time for coming together, sharing a meal and creating memories with the people we love. But far too many families face going without,” Dione DeMitro, president and CEO of the United Way of Lake County, said.

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“Because of the generosity of our donors, the commitment of our volunteers and the incredible network of local food providers, we’re able to make a meaningful difference for hundreds of our neighbors. ” Several local businesses and organizations came together to help this year’s distribution by donating turkeys, providing volunteers and monetary donations, United Way said.

According to United Way, it is estimated that 32.5% of households in Lake County struggle with affording basic needs and over 31,000 county residents are affected by food insecurity.