A high-speed pursuit spanning Cowlitz and Thurston counties concluded with an arrest after a suspect drove a stolen vehicle over 120 MPH. The chase lasted nearly 70 miles.

Longview Police Department (LPD) officers ended a massive 68-mile vehicle pursuit on Monday morning after a suspect drove a stolen car at speeds exceeding 120 MPH. The chase began in Cowlitz County and extended into Thurston County, culminating in the arrest of the driver who was found in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Pursuit Origins and High Speeds on I-5

The incident started early in the morning when Longview Police Department (LPD) officers received reports of a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Nichols Boulevard. While en route to the scene, officers spotted the vehicle leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop. Instead of complying, the driver fled, crossing the Cowlitz Way Bridge and heading up N Pacific Avenue in Kelso before merging northbound on I-5.

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During the escape, the suspect reached velocities greater than 120 MPH, prompting LPD officers to deploy spike strips on I-5 near Exit 55. The high-speed evasion drew immediate support from multiple agencies, with Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers and Lewis County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies joining the effort to safely intercept the fleeing vehicle.

Multi-Agency Coordination and Spike Strip Deployment

As the stolen vehicle continued its journey, it took the Exit 95 off-ramp in Thurston County and proceeded through the unincorporated town of Littlerock. The pursuit intensified as law enforcement expanded their cordon around the suspect. LPD and Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) officers worked to cut off escape routes, with an LPD officer and a TCSO deputy positioning themselves to deploy additional spike strips ahead of the driver.

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The coordinated response involved careful tactical planning to minimize risk to the public while maintaining pressure on the fleeing driver. The combined efforts of LPD, WSP, LCSO, and TCSO ensured that the suspect could not easily evade capture or continue endangering motorists on the state highway system.

PIT Maneuver Brings 68-Mile Chase to an End

The lengthy pursuit concluded near 105th Avenue SW and Delphi Road SW, where an LPD officer executed a PIT maneuver that successfully disabled the vehicle. This tactical intervention brought the 68-mile chase to a halt, allowing officers to approach the suspect safely. The arrest was made shortly after the vehicle was stopped, ending the dangerous high-speed incident.

Arrest Charges and Legal Consequences for Suspect

The suspect faces a substantial list of criminal charges stemming from the incident, including theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges include six counts of possession of stolen property, driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl. The suspect also holds a suspended driver's license, adding a third-degree driving with a suspended license charge to the indictment.

Broader Context of Regional Law Enforcement Activity

This high-profile pursuit occurs against a backdrop of varied law enforcement news in the Pacific Northwest. While regional agencies like the Longview Police Department manage violent felonies and high-speed chases, other legal matters are unfolding simultaneously. For instance, former Washington Governor Rob McKenna has publicly questioned the tactics of federal immigration agents regarding arrests at Seattle Airport, highlighting ongoing debates over federal versus local enforcement powers.

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In Kitsap County, a suspected DUI driver abandoned his vehicle after colliding with a tree, only to return home and falsely claim it was stolen, illustrating the complex nature of local DUI investigations. Meanwhile, in King County, newly released drone footage has provided visual evidence in the arrest of a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman on a Redmond trail, showcasing the role of modern technology in criminal investigations.

Further complicating the regional legal landscape, an active-duty U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord pleaded guilty to conspiring to transfer national defense information to China. Additionally, a Thurston County corrections deputy resigned following a second DUI arrest, despite having been reinstated after an arbitrator overturned his previous firing. These diverse events underscore the multifaceted challenges faced by law enforcement and the judicial system across the state.