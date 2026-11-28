7-year-old San Francisco boy on mission to find city's tallest tree
Kellan Phillickan, 7, loves trees the way other kids love dinosaurs. In fact, trees are just about all he talks about.
Kellan Phillickan, 7, loves trees the way other kids love dinosaurs. In fact, trees are just about all he talks about. While other kids memorize baseball stats, Kellan memorizes tree heights.
He can rattle off the giants he has seen at Armstrong Redwoods in Sonoma County.
"The tallest I've ever seen in Armstrong is 317 feet," he said, adding:"The tallest tree still living is 381 feet. " So when Kellan wanted to know the tallest tree in San Francisco, it seemed like an easy search. The only answer online from a crowd-sourced database of notable trees pointed to a 218-foot blue gum in Stern Grove. But when Kellan and his mom, Cass, went to see it, it was gone.
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