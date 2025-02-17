7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Shot by Her Mother in Wyoming

Olivia, a 7-year-old girl, tragically lost her life after being shot by her mother in Wyoming. The incident occurred on Monday when 32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman allegedly shot her four young daughters before turning the gun on herself. Two daughters died instantly, while a 2-year-old later succumbed to her injuries. Olivia was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital but sadly passed away on Saturday.

Sadly, the family announced Sunday on their GoFundMe page that Olivia did not make it. 'Olivia is with her sisters now. She gained her angel wings yesterday at 3:44pm. She fought so so hard up til the last minute!' the update read in part. 'She kept fighting through it all though until her heart stopped. We are grateful she hung on as long as she did so we could get some valuable time with our sweet baby girl the last five days.' The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office said deputies first responded to the shooting at 1:30 p.m. Monday after a 911 call was made by a woman who heard gunshots inside a residence and added that 'her daughters had been shot.' The woman, later identified as Harshman, told the dispatcher that she could be found upstairs in the house and she was also going to shoot herself. 'The dispatcher pleaded with her over the phone for to remain on the line until responding suits arrived,' the sheriff's office said in a release. ' stated multiple times that she could not do that and that it was too late. Multiple attempts to keep her on the line failed and the call was disconnected.'Harshman reportedly shot herself but survived. When deputies arrived at the home, they found two children ages 2 and 9 dead with gunshot wounds to the head and two other children — ages 2 and 7 — also with gunshot wounds to the head but still alive. The two-year-old later died of her injuries.After first being transported to a hospital in Billings, Montana, Olivia was then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she died on Saturday





